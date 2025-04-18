"Damn, that's crazy": Asmongold addresses "hit-piece" report about OTK

Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" recently addressed a "hit piece" article on how One True King (OTK) has "lost its way". The article is published on Aftermath, a self-described independent and worker-owned website that covers internet culture and video games.

Ad

To those unaware, Asmongold was previously a central figure in OTK, having been one of its co-founders alongside other creators like Matthew "Mizkif" and Thomas "Sodapoppin". However, he has stepped down from his leadership role in the organization following backlash over his controversial political commentary on Twitch, which has been called out by fellow streamers as well.

Now, the previously mentioned article about OTK by Aftermath writer Nathan Grayson talks about topics pertinent to the group's supposed downfall. However, Asmon seemed to be unbothered by the entire situation, stating:

Ad

Trending

"But, the OTK, all their drama, everything like that. I am so relaxed and pleased to say that I don't really have any comment. I don't have any opinion on it, and damn, that's crazy."

"He messaged me about it": Asmongold claims OTK "hit piece" writer contacted him

Expand Tweet

Ad

The article written by Aftermath writer Nathan Grayson covers the organisation's layoffs last year, sexual assault allegations against one of the co-founders, Rich Campbell, Asmongold's past controversies, and other topics supposedly contributing to the eventual downfall of the group.

Asmon had announced that he would be leaving OTK in a stream on February 21, 2025, stating that he was "done" with the organisation and supposedly had not been involved with it for "a while".

Ad

During his recent broadcast, Asmon also claimed that he had been contacted by Grayson prior to the article, but he refused to provide any information relating to OTK:

"I think Nathan wrote that, right? Yeah. He messaged me about it, I didn't give him any information about it."

Asmongold was recently labeled as being "fascist-adjacent" by fellow political streamer Steven "Destiny" as the two have been going back and forth online on X. Destiny also called out Asmon for seemingly joking about being involved in the recent deportations taking place under Donald Trump's second presidential term in the United States.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atharv Kapoor Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He harbors a love for reading and watching his favorite streamers. An avid gamer, he enjoys playing Marvel Rivals in his free time and replaying Red Dead Redemption 2 for the third time. Know More