"It won't bother me": Asmongold says he has shielded OTK members from online scandals because he can handle the hate

Twitch streamer Zack “Asmongold” revealed details about his relationship with former One True King (OTK) members during a recent livestream. The content creator talked about how he took the brunt of online scandals to protect others from criticism. Zack claims he shielded streamers like Nick “Nmplol”, Emily “Emiru”, and Matthew “Mizkif” by attracting hate toward himself.

In 2022, Mizkif faced backlash for wanting to go to Saudi Arabia. The country faces ’sportswashing’ allegations for its investments in sports and esports to hide other issues. According to Zack, he supported Saudi Arabia at the time, so people would not hate Mizkif. Explaining his reasoning, he stated:

“I did that so everybody would get mad and hate me and not him (Miz)..and Emi (Emiru) too. And so..like yeah, I know it won’t bother me. I won’t affect me, I dont give a f**k…none of my audience cares. The only people who care about it are losers. So really…it’s better for me.”

Asmongold explains why he took the pressure away from OTK creators

Zack brought up OTK co-founder Rich Campbell’s resignation from the organization following sexual assault allegations. He stated that he took it upon himself to address the controversy alone to shield other members from criticism. The content creator also talked about how difficult streaming can be, saying:

“People are not meant to deal with like the amount of pressure and stress that like streaming…and like the level of criticism that you get. They’re just not..they’re not able to deal with that. So like…that why, that’s why anytime there’s any drama or anything like, I usually try to take ownership of it so i can get away from it..err, uh, get it away from other people.”

Zack, one of OTK’s co-founders, is no longer part of the organization. Another former member John “Tectone,” speculates that the organization is “dead” following Asmongold’s departure.

Asmongold left OTK because his content affected sponsorships

During a livestream on February 21, 2025, a viewer asked Asmongold about his departure from OTK. He confirmed that he is no longer involved with the organization and explained:

"I am doing controversial political content, which is really hard to synthesize with content that is not like that. Because of how extreme it is and how polarizing it is. So, it is harder to find sponsors, it is harder to do things for that reason. So that's one big reason.”

The former OTK member explained that he did not want other people to fight his battles. Zack added that the decision to part ways was mutual to avoid putting others at risk:

“I also don't want to put anybody else at risk by doing that. So that's why I separated myself and I didn't want to have anything to do with that. This is a mutual thing, right? And, even if it wasn't, I still would agree with them."

In other news, the streamer recently revealed his monthly Twitch income and claimed he could make six figures if he monetized content aggressively.

