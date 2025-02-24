Tectone explains why OTK is "dead" following Asmongold's exit

Popular content creation group OTK (One True King) is currently trending after some changes at the board level. Zack "Asmongold" (one of the co-founders of the organization) recently stated that he has disassociated himself from the group and its businesses. On February 23, 2025, Tectone, another ex-OTK member, reacted to the current status of the organization.

Tectone, who joined OTK in 2021, also recently left the clan. Speaking of the organization, the streamer said:

"I thought we (OTK) would be great, now that Asmon is out of OTK. OTK is dead, let's be real, we all know it. That org has only got four more months and it's all gone."

Tectone responded to a chat suggesting Will Neff may have acted as a catalyst to Asmongold's departure. For context, Will Neff recently took to his stream, suggesting that he might leave OTK unless there were certain changes:

"'Will Neff can go back to d*ck riding Hasan?' I don't know. I like Will Neff. I think he's great. I think it's so hypocritical that anybody (referring to Will Neff) says Asmongold is a problem and then immediately goes and hangs out with Hasan. Let's just be completely f**king real."

Why did Asmongold leave OTK?

Asmongold is undoubtedly one of the most recognizable figures in OTK. However, it seems his time with the group has come to an end. During a recent stream, the veteran streamer strongly hinted at his departure, stating:

"I'm not involved with OTK at all, pretty much done, haven't been for a while. So yeah, I'm chilling. If there is something going on with them, that's up to them, it's not my thing."

Asmongold himself revealed that his departure may have been due to the organization's struggle to attract sponsors, which he attributed to his shift toward political content. Even Nick "Nmplol," during a recent stream, said:

"Guys, we lost that sponsor (Razor) a long time ago. I can pinpoint the exact moment we lost and who made us lose it. Ay, if you wanna get into those nitty gritties, we can do it. Let me tell you, it wasn’t people in this room."

Tectone was also one of the organization's more controversial streamers. In November 2024, he announced that he had officially resigned from OTK. This decision came after his former girlfriend, Pinkchyu, accused him of sexual abuse.

