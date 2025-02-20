  • home icon
  Nmplol reportedly files motion to seal Malena divorce records

Nmplol reportedly files motion to seal Malena divorce records

By Atharv Kapoor
Modified Feb 20, 2025 21:11 GMT
Nmplol has reportedly filed a motion to seal court documents related to his divorce from Malena (Image via malenatudi/Instagram)
Nmplol has reportedly filed a motion to seal court documents related to his divorce from Malena (Image via malenatudi/Instagram)

Twitch streamer and One True King (OTK) member Nick "Nmplol" has reportedly filed a motion to seal the court records of his divorce from his now estranged wife and former co-streamer Malena. The two had originally announced their divorce on September 14, 2024, with Nmplol hinting at Malena's retirement from streaming back in February 2024.

Considering the public nature of the pair's separation, Nick may have decided to file a motion to seal documents related to the case. A supposed screenshot containing the various updates being made in the case shows an entry from February 18, 2025, which states:

"Motion motion to seal court records"

Nmplol reportedly files motion to seal court records related to divorce with Malena

When the pair were together, Twitch streamer Nmplol and Malena would often be seen together on the former's broadcasts, doing activities together, engaging in banter, or interacting with the livestream's chat. It was previously thought that the two had not tied the knot, however, as revealed by Nmplol on February 13, 2025, the two had been married since 2015.

The two had become an iconic couple and their decision to split evoked a reaction from major players within the streaming industry, such as Félix "xQc," who has had a similar experience of legal tussles with former partner Sam "Adept".

Nmplol has since stated that his split with Malena was "for the best" and that "no fighting or drama" existed between the two. The screenshot supposedly disclosing details of the court case also showcases a few other updates, such as the original application/petition for divorce being filed on January 16, 2025, while Nick filed a counter-petition on February 3, 2025, and provided an answer/waiver to the original petition on the same day.

Recently, legal YouTuber Henry Resilient made a video on YouTube in which he claimed that Nick and "Malena" Tudi were going through a "million-dollar" divorce.

