Nmplol's alleged response to Henry Resilient's video on his "million-dollar divorce" from Malena Tudi surfaces

Twitch streamer Nick "Nmplol" appears to have issued a statement in response to the alleged "million-dollar divorce" from Malena Tudi. On February 10, 2025, YouTuber and streamer Henry Resilient posted a 10-minute video, claiming that Nmplol and Malena had filed for divorce. Furthermore, Resilient claimed Nick admitted to being married to the Norwegian-born personality.

At one point in Henry Resilient's video, he showcased a court document that had this written on it:

"Nicholas Polom believes Nicholas Polom and Malena Polom will enter into an agreement for the division of their estate. If such an agreement is made, Nicholas Polom requests the Court to approve the agreement and divide their estate in a manner consistent with the agreement."

On the same day, an alleged Discord message from the One True King (OTK) member surfaced on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. In it, he supposedly stated that the situation was "not even an issue" and that "no one is fighting."

He also expressed his thoughts on Henry Resilient, writing:

"It's not even an issue no one is fighting there's no drama. Henry Resil is just a huge leech."

Nmplol's alleged Discord message that surfaced on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit (Image via reddit.com)

Readers should note that neither Nmplol nor Malena have officially addressed their alleged divorce.

What did YouTuber Henry Resilient say about Nmplol and Malena Tudi's alleged marriage?

At the one-minute mark of the video, "NMPLOL and Malena Million Dollar DIVORCE," Henry Resilient provided details from a court document indicating that Nick and Malena "were married on or about September 25, 2015." He also claimed that "millions" of dollars were at stake due to the alleged divorce:

"According to court documents, they have been married, going on 10 years! Based on what she filed, it does not look like it's going to be an amicable divorce, and Nick has millions at stake because there is no prenup. And he even responded with a counter-petition on February 3rd, 2025."

Timestamp - 01:15

At the four-minute mark, Henry Resilient detailed the "Grounds for Divorce" section of the document, saying:

"Interestingly, she cites the ground for divorce as being that the marriage has become insupportable because of discord or conflict of personalities that destroys the legitimate end of their marriage relationship and prevents any reasonable expectation of reconciliation. This is a fancy way of saying irreconcilable differences. They are done, likely for life."

In other news, Twitch and Kick streamer Felix "xQc" has commented on Nick and Malena's alleged divorce, stating that a smooth settlement of the lawsuit would be in the 34-year-old's best interests.

