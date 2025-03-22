The Esports World Cup is an international esports tournament backed by the Esports World Cup Foundation. The first edition of the tournament took place in 2024 and featured over 20 different titles including the likes of PUBG, CS2, Apex Legends, Rainbow Six Siege, and many more. However, it did not come without controversy. The EWC was accused of being an effort towards 'sportswashing,' a term used to describe heavy investment in sports (or esports) to hide larger issues.

The EWC's host country, Saudi Arabia, has often been accused of having a bad Human Rights track record by various organizations. For instance, in 2018, a Human Rights Watch report accused the country of continued discrimination against specific groups. That said, the Esports World Cup will return in 2025 and this has reignited the controversy surrounding the host.

The Esports World Cup controversy explained ahead of EWC 2025

The EWC is funded by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. This allowed EWC 2024 to have a prize pool of over $60 million, which while attractive, came with some controversy.

Team Falcons at the Esports World Cup 2024 (Image via Esports World Cup Foundation)

Saudi Arabia has often been criticized by Amnesty International for allegedly violating human rights and free expression. The country has also been accused of alleged abuse of the rights of migrant workers in a report filed to the United Nations by the Building and Wood Workers’ International.

In 2021, Amnesty International published a report, accusing Saudi Arabia of cracking down on journalists and activists, which they saw as an alleged violation of free speech. Furthermore, the LGBTQ+ Rights limitations in the country have often attracted widespread international attention.

Same-sex relationships and marriages are considered criminal in the country and individuals engaging in said relationships or activities face severe legal actions. These are some of the issues that often plague the country's global image, and the reason behind critics accusing Saudi Arabia of sportswashing, which ultimately led to the EWC controversy.

That said, Ralf Reichert, the EWC Foundation CEO, spoke to BBC in 2024, maintaining that everyone is welcome to watch the international event:

"Everyone can participate in the competition and no-one will be discriminated against. That's a promise we can give."

He also asked fans to keep Saudi Arabia's local customs and rules in mind while visiting the country, insisting that it was fair to ask visitors to be respectful of the local cultural norms:

"So what we're telling everyone, right, is don't be explicit with some of the local-cultural norms right. Stay to them, but it's not who you are, it's just how you almost act locally to respect the local culture and I think that's fair."

Regardless, in 2024, prominent figures in the gaming industry such as Caleb Simmons and Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez distanced themselves from the Esports World Cup. Mendez even cited a misalignment of personal and professional values with the event hosted by the Saudi Arabian government.

