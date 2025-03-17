All teams participating in Esports World Cup 2025 Club Partner Program revealed

The Esports World Cup Foundation (EWCF) has announced the 40 esports organizations selected for its 2025 Club Partner Program. This is a key initiative aimed at fostering the long-term growth of esports teams worldwide. This program, which includes up to $1 million in funding per club, will help organizations expand their brands, create engaging content, and deepen connections with their global fan bases ahead of the Esports World Cup 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
All the Esports World Cup 2025 Club Partner Program's participating teams
This year's lineup features a diverse mix of legacy organizations, emerging teams, and fan-favorite powerhouses from across the world. Notably, China leads the pack with six teams, including All Gamers, Bilibili Gaming, Edward Gaming, JD Gaming, Weibo Gaming, and Wolves Esports. Other key regions such as North America, Europe, LATAM, and Asia are also well-represented.
Here is the full list of teams selected for the 2025 EWCF Club Partner Program:
- North America: 100 Thieves, Cloud9, FaZe Clan, Sentinels
- Europe: Fnatic, G2 Esports, HEROIC, MOUZ, NAVI, Team BDS, Team Vitality, Virtus.pro
- Latin America: FURIA, Karmine Corp, LEVIATAN, LOUD, Movistar KOI
- Asia & Pacific: EVOS, Gen.G, Gentle Mates, ONIC, REJECT, S8UL, T1, Team Falcons, Team RRQ, Team Secret, Team Spirit, Twisted Minds, ZETA DIVISION
- China: All Gamers, Bilibili Gaming, Edward Gaming, JD Gaming, Weibo Gaming, Wolves Esports, NIP.eStar
- Middle East: POWR
Eight clubs received direct invitations due to their strong performance in the EWC 2024 Club Championship, while the remaining 32 were selected through an open application process.
EWCF received close to 200 applications. The selection criteria were strict and assessed teams on their track record of competition, fan interaction, social media presence, and capacity to expand their worldwide audience. This year’s cohort includes 19 first-time members and 21 returning clubs.
Although participating in the program has financial and branding advantages, it does not ensure a spot at the 2025 Esports World Cup. The competition, which is expected to be one of the biggest esports events in history, nevertheless requires teams to qualify through proper channels.
The Esports World Cup 2025 will take place in Riyadh, bringing together the world’s best teams, players, and fans for an unforgettable cross-game competition.
