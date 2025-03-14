Genshin Impact 5.5 banners order and release schedule

The banner details for Genshin Impact 5.5 have finally been announced by the developers. The game's recent official livestream revealed all the details regarding the upcoming banners that will be featured in version 5.5. Players will be able to pull for one new 5-star and 4-star character each, while reruns of three other 5-star characters — which includes an Archon — will also be taking place.

Ad

This article provides information regarding the different banner phases and release schedules for the soon-to-be-released Genshin Impact 5.5 update.

Genshin Impact 5.5 banners and release dates

Genshin Impact 5.5 will be released on March 26, 2025. This is the fifth version update for the Natlan region, and will also add a map expansion for the sixth Natlan tribe, "Collective of Plenty". As per the standard pattern, there will be four character event banners in this version, with two new Natlan characters and three other older characters.

Ad

Trending

The following are the banners for Genshin Impact 5.5, along with their schedules and release dates:

Phase I (March 26, 2025)

Varesa and Xianyun will be in the Phase I banners (Image via HoYoverse)

Varesa (new 5-star Electro; Catalyst)

(new 5-star Electro; Catalyst) Xianyun (5-star Anemo; Catalyst)

(5-star Anemo; Catalyst) Iansan (new 4-star Electro; Polearm)

Ad

Phase II (April 15, 2025)

Xilonen and Venti will be in the Phase II banners (Image via HoYoverse)

Xilonen (5-star Geo; Sword)

(5-star Geo; Sword) Venti (5-star Anemo; Catalyst)

Ad

The Phase I banners featuring Varesa and Xianyun (and Iansan) will be released along with the Genshin Impact 5.5 update on March 26, 2025. This means that players can update to the new version and pull for these characters right away.

Meanwhile, the Phase II banners will go live on April 15, 2025, and will feature Natlan character Xilonen as well as Anemo Archon Venti. Both these characters are useful in their own ways, so players who don't have them yet should consider adding them to their rosters.

Ad

Weapon banners in Genshin Impact 5.5

Varesa's weapon will be featured in the Phase I weapon banner for version 5.5 (Image via HoYoverse)

The following 5-star weapons will be featured in the weapon banners in Genshin Impact 5.5, alongside the corresponding character banners:

Ad

Phase I

Vivid Notions (new 5-star Catalyst; Varesa's signature weapon)

Crane's Echoing Call (5-star Catalyst; Xianyun's signature weapon)

Phase II

Peak Patrol Song (5-star Sword; Xilonen's signature weapon)

Elegy for the End (5-star Catalyst; Venti's best-in-slot weapon)

Details regarding the 4-star weapons that will be featured on these weapon banners will be announced by HoYoverse in the upcoming days.

Also read: Genshin Impact 5.5 livestream redeem codes, rewards, and expiry date

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact news, updates, and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.