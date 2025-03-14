Genshin Impact 5.5 livestream redeem codes, rewards, and expiry date

The recently concluded Genshin Impact 5.5 livestream has dropped three redemption codes for all players. These can be exchanged for rewards such as Primogems, Mystic Enhancement Ores, Mora, and other valuable in-game items. While these codes will be active for a couple of days, it is recommended to redeem them as quickly as possible so as to not miss out on any of the rewards.

This article provides details regarding the three redeem codes revealed during the Genshin Impact 5.5 livestream, as well as the different ways that they can be used to claim the rewards.

Genshin Impact 5.5 livestream codes and expiry time

All rewards obtained from the Genshin Impact 5.5 livestream codes (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

As revealed during the Genshin Impact 5.5 livestream, the following are the three codes that players can use for valuable in-game rewards:

GI55Teteocan - 100 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

- 100 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore GoGoVaresa0326 - 100 Primogems, 5 Hero's Wit

- 100 Primogems, 5 Hero's Wit CoachIansan0326 - 100 Primogems, 50,000 Mora

Starting from Version 5.3, all redemption codes issued during the livestream have a validity of an extra 48 hours (as announced by HoYoverse via a post on X). This means that the codes dropped during the Genshin Impact 5.5. livestream will be valid till March 17, 2025, 12 am (UTC -4).

Here is a countdown to help keep track of the time left before these codes expire and can no longer be claimed:

Once the timer on this countdown reaches zero, all three codes dropped during the livestream will expire, and players will not be able to claim them any longer. Hence, it is advised to redeem these codes at the earliest.

Genshin Impact livestream codes: How to redeem

You can redeem the Genshin Impact 5.5 livestream codes via three different ways:

1) On the website

Login on the official website (Image via HoYoverse)

You can visit Genshin Impact's official website to redeem the codes. Log into your HoYoverse account using your credentials, then choose your server. Finally, copy-paste the codes in order to redeem them.

2) on HoYoLAB

Redeem the codes directly via HoYoLAB (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Open the HoYoLAB app on your phone, and navigate to the Genshin Impact > HoYo Guides section in order to redeem the new codes.

3) In game

You can also redeem the codes directly in game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Open Genshin Impact and head to Settings from the Paimon menu. Open up the 'Account' tab, and enter the codes to redeem them.

