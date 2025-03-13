Varesa VA in Genshin Impact: Official Japanese voice actor and notable works

Genshin Impact recently drip-marketed Varesa, an upcoming character from Natlan. She is a member of the Collective of Plenty tribe and is known to be a competitive eater. With her exact abilities and gameplay mechanics set to be revealed during the Genshin Impact 5.5 Special Program, HoYoverse recently took to their Japanese X account to officially announce Varesa's Japanese voice actor.
Keeping that in mind, this article will disclose the name of Varesa's JP VA in Genshin Impact while also talking about some of their notable works in the voice acting industry.
Also read: Genshin Impact reveals 6 new QoL features ahead of version 5.5 update
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Varesa Japanese voice actor in Genshin Impact
The official Japanese voice actor for Varesa in Genshin Impact is Mao Ichimichi. A well-established name in the voice acting industry, Ichimichi has contributed to numerous anime and gaming projects.
Mao Ichimichi began her career in the entertainment industry as a member of the Japanese idol group HOP Club before transitioning into voice acting. Over the years, she has taken on a variety of roles across different genres, ranging from action-packed series to slice-of-life and fantasy settings.
Some of her most notable performances include:
- Kazumi Schlierenzauer in Gokukoku no Brynhildr
- Enri Emmot in Overlord
- Shion in Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken
- Iris in En'en no Shouboutai
- Pecorine in Princess Connect! Re:Dive
- Hikari in Digimon Adventure tri.
- Hinako Sakuragi in Hinako Note
- Yuki Otokura in The iDOLM@STER Cinderella Girls
- Yui Ayumu in Noragami
- Young Garou in One Punch Man (Season 2)
- Luluco in Uchuu Patrol Luluco
- Natsumi in Date A Live
- Karen Kohiruimaki / LLENN in Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online
- Adelie in Space Dandy
- Sayaka Igarashi in Kakegurui
Aside from anime, Ichimichi has also worked extensively in video games, lending her voice to various characters across multiple franchises. She also has experience in live-action roles, most notably portraying Luka Millfy/Gokai Yellow in Kaizoku Sentai Gokaiger, a popular installment in the Super Sentai series.
Varesa's other voice actors have not been announced yet. Therefore, this article will be updated as soon as HoYoverse officially announces her VAs in other languages.
Also read: Genshin Impact 5.5 leak showcases Iansan and Varesa's exploration abilities
Check out more articles on Genshin Impact below:
- Genshin Impact 5.5 livestream date, time, and countdown
- Genshin Impact announces controller support for Android
- Genshin Impact 5.5 to introduce new Artifacts QoL feature
- Genshin Impact Skirk kit leaks describe potential abilities
- Genshin Impact teases upcoming region Nod-Krai in new web event
- Genshin Impact 5.6 drip marketing speculation
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.