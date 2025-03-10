Genshin Impact teases upcoming region Nod-Krai in new web event

Developers of Genshin Impact recently released a new web event that not only dropped some new lore regarding the "Moon Sisters" but also provided a hidden teaser image for the upcoming region of Nod-Krai. As previously announced during an official livestream, Nod-Krai will be the next region that will be added to Genshin Impact as a prelude to the nation of Snezhnaya.

This article provides information regarding all the new information about Nod-Krai that is currently available from the Genshin Impact web event.

Nod-Krai teaser and Moon Sisters lore in new Genshin Impact web event

A new Genshin Impact web event that is themed around the "prophecy of the new moon" is now available, and various theories surrounding the new lore drop have already started circulating amongst the playerbase. The web event opens with the following lines:

"The trinity of Moon Goddesses, who once steered the primordial celestial sphere and wove love and passion into the very heart of the world, have long since faded into the shadows of time."

Following this, new information regarding the three moons: the Eternal Moon, the Iridescent Moon, and the Frost Moon is revealed, along with the prophecy of a rising New Moon. Tidbits of the Moon Sisters' history is already present in-game, and the web event further expands on it.

Hidden image of Nod-Krai in the Genshin Impact web event (Image via HoYoverse)

Additionally, players soon discovered that the web event also contained a hidden teaser for Nod-Krai. A certain page from the web event reveals an image of a new region (which in all possibility is Nod-Krai), when its brightness is turned up to the maximum.

While the right portion of the image does look like Natlan, previous leaks have already hinted at Natlan bordering Nod-Krai, which lends more credibility to the area in the image actually being Nod-Krai.

What do we know about Nod-Krai so far?

Nod-Krai has been officially mentioned by the developers (Image via HoYoverse)

Nod-Krai was first mentioned in the game by the NPC Liben (during the Marvelous Merchandise event in version 5.1).

Later on, more information about the area was revealed by the developers during the Genshin Impact 5.3 livestream, wherein it was mentioned that Nod-Krai is an autonomous area that is situated in Snezhnaya, and that different factions from all over Teyvat can be found in the region.

Additionally, various leakers have also hinted at Nod-Krai's release in either the last few patches of 5.x or in version 6.0.

With the new Genshin Impact web event teasing the first official look at Nod-Krai, players can expect to get more information from HoYoverse about the upcoming region very soon.

