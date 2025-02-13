Genshin Impact 5.5 characters leaked

Most of the characters for the upcoming Genshin Impact 5.5 update have been leaked by a couple of reliable sources, such as Dimbreath and Hakush.in. The new version will reportedly feature two new playable characters, but only one of them is expected to be a 5-star unit. Furthermore, Travelers can look forward to the rerun banners of two of the best and fairly popular support units in the game.

This article covers the rumored Genshin Impact 5.5 banners, including the new and rerun banners.

Note: The following information is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Genshin Impact 5.5 characters and banners leaked

New characters

Dimbreath, one of the most reliable Genshin Impact leakers, has shared the supposed gameplay animations of Varesa and Iansan, suggesting that they will be released as the new playable characters in version 5.5.

According to the leaks, Varesa will be the only new 5-star character in the next update, while Iansan will be a 4-star variant. Interestingly, both are Electro units.

It is also speculated that Varesa is a Catalyst user who specializes in dealing Plunging Attack DMG. Meanwhile, Iansan is apparently a Polearm user who appears to be an ATK buffer and a healer, similar to Bennett.

Also read: Genshin Impact Iansan Skill, Burst, Constellations, and all abilities explained

Rerun characters

As per leaks via Hakush.in, Xianyun and Xilonen are expected to get their first rerun banners in version 5.5. Xianyun is the best support for the Plunging Attack playstyle and provides amazing party-wide healing. Since Varesa is also hinted to be a Plunging Attack DPS, Xianyun getting a rerun banner makes a lot of sense.

Xilonen is also an amazing support unit that is on par with Kazuha, if not better. Interestingly, she is getting her rerun pretty early, so Travelers who missed her on her debut can take this chance to finally get her.

As mentioned, Varesa is the only new 5-star unit in version 5.5, meaning there should be three rerun banners. However, the leaker has only shared two names as of this writing. Unfortunately, the banner release order is also currently unknown, so players must wait a little longer for more information on the third rerun character and banner schedule for the upcoming update.

Hakush.in is also a reliable source, so the rerun leaks are likely to be credible.

Also read: Genshin Impact Varesa ascension materials leaked

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact updates and guides.

