Genshin Impact Iansan kit leaks: Skill, Burst, Constellations, and all abilities explained

The Genshin Impact 5.4 update is currently ongoing, with the new character Yumemizuki Mizuki finally being released in the game. Meanwhile, leaks for the next patch have already started surfacing. According to speculations by the playerbase, the upcoming characters to be released in Genshin Impact are Varesa and Iansan. While Iansan has already been introduced in the game, Varesa has only been name-dropped (by in-game characters as well as the developers) so far.

Recent leaks sourced from the Genshin Impact 5.5 closed beta also seem to back up these speculations, as leakers have disclosed the kits of both Varesa and Iansan. This article provides information about Iansan's possible kit, as hinted at via leaks.

Note: This article is based on leaks and should be taken with a grain of salt.

Iansan's kit and Constellations in Genshin Impact, as per leaks

Trending

Prominent Genshin leakers Narc1ssus and Seele Leaks have disclosed information that hints at Iansan's kit. Previously, leakers had suggested that Iansan could be a 4-star character, and her new kit leaks seem to corroborate these claims.

Elemental Skill

When Iansan uses her Elemental Skill, she supposedly dashes forward and deals Electro DMG to opponents in her path. After her dash is complete, using a Normal Attack lets her perform a "Thunderous Dive" that doesn't consume any stamina.

Iansan also reportedly enters the Nightsoul's Blessing state after using her Elemental Skill. In this state, Iansan's normal sprint is switched to a "Lightning Rush" sprint, wherein her jumping ability and movement speed are enhanced for a short duration. While using Lightning Rush, Iansan can sprint over Liquid Phlogiston or water.

Also read: Genshin Impact Iansan ascension materials, as per leaks

Elemental Burst

After Iansan uses her Elemental Burst, she reportedly stomps the ground and deals AoE Electro DMG while also summoning a special "Kinetic Marker". Moreover, she enters the Nightsoul's Blessing state following her Burst, and her Kinetic Marker lasts for the duration of this state.

Iansan's Kinetic Marker follows the active character around and increases their overall ATK based on the total amount of Nightsoul Points she currently has. If Iansan has more than 42 Nightsoul Points, the ATK increase depends on both her Nightsoul Points and her own overall attack. If she has less than 42, the ATK boost is based only on her overall attack.

Furthermore, while the Kinetic Marker is present on the field, the distance covered by the active character is recorded, and Iansan restores Nightsoul Points based on the same. When the active character is not in combat, the Kinetic Marker disappears after one second.

Constellations

Expand Tweet

These are Iansan's supposed Constellations, according to the leaks:

C1: When Iansan is in combat and in the Nightsoul's Blessing state, she restores 15 Energy for every six Nightsoul Points consumed. This effect can be triggered once every 18 seconds.

When Iansan is in combat and in the Nightsoul's Blessing state, she restores 15 Energy for every six Nightsoul Points consumed. This effect can be triggered once every 18 seconds. C2: After using her Elemental Burst, Iansan gains the "Standard Action" status from her A1 passive, which increases her ATK by 20%. If Iansan is off-field when this status is activated, then the active character's ATK is increased by 30%.

After using her Elemental Burst, Iansan gains the "Standard Action" status from her A1 passive, which increases her ATK by 20%. If Iansan is off-field when this status is activated, then the active character's ATK is increased by 30%. C3: Increases the level of Iansan's Elemental Skill by 3.

Increases the level of Iansan's Elemental Skill by 3. C4: While Iansan's Kinetic Marker is present on the field, Iansan gains two stacks of "Force Surge" whenever any character uses their Elemental Burst. Each stack of Force Surge restores an additional 4 Nightsoul Points for Iansan. If the maximum limit for Nightsoul Points restoration is reached, then 50% of the excess Nightsoul Points is saved for the next instance of Force Surge.

While Iansan's Kinetic Marker is present on the field, Iansan gains two stacks of "Force Surge" whenever any character uses their Elemental Burst. Each stack of Force Surge restores an additional 4 Nightsoul Points for Iansan. If the maximum limit for Nightsoul Points restoration is reached, then 50% of the excess Nightsoul Points is saved for the next instance of Force Surge. C5: Increases the level of Iansan's Elemental Burst by 3.

Increases the level of Iansan's Elemental Burst by 3. C6: Increases the duration of Iansan's Kinetic Marker by three seconds. Additionally, whenever Iansan's Nightsoul Points exceed the total amount that can be restored, the "Extreme Effort" effect is activated. This effect increases the active character's damage by 25% for three seconds.

Passives

Expand Tweet

A1 Passive

Iansan's first ascension Passive grants her the "Standard Action" effect whenever her "Thunderous Dive" attack hits an opponent. When this happens, Iansan's ATK is increased by 20%, and she also recovers an additional Nightsoul Point while using the "Kinetic Marker". Furthermore, when the active character (except for Iansan) uses or restores Nightsoul Points, Iansan restores an extra 4 Nightsoul Points for herself whenever she uses "Kinetic Marker". This effect can be triggered once every 2.8 seconds. The "Standard Action" effect lasts for as long as Iansan remains in the Nightsoul's Blessing state.

A2 Passive

When other party members use their Elemental Bursts, Iansan gains the "Warm Up" effect, which lasts for the next 10 seconds. While this effect is active, Iansan heals the active character for 60% of her attack, provided she restores at least one Nightsoul Point for herself. This effect can be triggered every 2.8 seconds.

A3 Passive

When Iansan's Nightsoul Points are depleted, she consumes Phlogiston to maintain the Nightsoul's Blessing state. While in the region of Natlan, switching to Iansan while the active character is running or airborne activates her Nightsoul's Blessing state and restores 25 Nightsoul Points to her. This effect can be triggered once every 10 seconds.

A4 Passive

While in Natlan, when Iansan's Phlogiston level decreases to below 50%, she restores 10 Nightsoul Points for herself. This effect can be triggered once every 10 seconds.

Role in the team

According to the leaks, Iansan can play the role of a buffer by boosting the main DPS' overall attack and damage. Additionally, her A2 Passive lets her heal the active character for 60% of her own attack, meaning that she can also function as the team healer. From the current leaks, it seems like Iansan might be able to perfectly fulfill the role of a support, as she can also equip the 4-piece Scroll of the Hero of Cinder City artifact set.

Also check out these Genshin Impact articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.