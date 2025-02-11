Genshin Impact 5.5 Varesa signature weapon stats leaked

Varesa is an upcoming character in Genshin Impact who is speculated to be released in version 5.5. While she has been mentioned in the game during the Natlan Archon Quest, as well as name-dropped by the developers during a previous livestream, her design is yet to be revealed. The drip marketing for Genshin Impact 5.5. is yet to take place, but it is expected that Varesa will be one of the characters that will be drip-marketed.

Meanwhile, with the start of the Genshin Impact 5.5 closed beta test, leakers have shared even more details regarding Varesa, including reports on her signature weapon and its stats. This article provides information regarding her signature weapon, as per leaks.

Genshin Impact 5.5 Varesa leaked signature weapon and stats

According to well-known leaker Narc1ssus, Varesa's signature weapon is a possible 5-Star Catalyst with the following main stats (at Level 90 and Refinement Rank 1):

Base ATK: 674

674 Secondary stat: 44.1% CRIT DMG

This weapon has a pretty decent secondary stat, which makes up for its rather low Base ATK. It also has the following passive effect:

Increases the user's ATK by 28%. When the user performs a Plunging Attack, the "First Light's Color" effect is activated. This effect increases CRIT DMG of all Plunging Attacks by 28%. Additionally, when the user casts an Elemental Skill or Elemental Burst, the "Evening's Glow Radiance" effect is activated. This effect increases CRIT DMG of all Plunging Attacks by 40%. Both effects last up to 15 seconds, and are removed 0.05 seconds after the user deals Plunging Attack damage.

The passive effect of this weapon makes it perfect for any DPS character who wields a Catalyst. Since this is supposedly Varesa's signature weapon, her playstyle is expected to focus on Plunging Attacks to capitalize on its passive. It can also be used by other characters who can play the role of an on-field DPS, such as Xianyun.

Varesa's rarity in Genshin Impact, as per leaks

Leakers UTeyvat and Team Mew have hinted at Varesa's rarity for when she releases in Genshin Impact. According to the leak, she will be a 5-Star character, while Iansan will belong to the 4-Star contingent. This leak about the former's rarity also supports claims regarding her weapon possibly being a 5-Star Catalyst.

