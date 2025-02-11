Genshin Impact Varesa ascension materials, as per leaks

The upcoming Genshin Impact 5.5 update is expected to release Varesa as a playable character. She is a warrior from the Collective of Plenty tribe who has been teased in the game during the Archon Quest and in some character voicelines. Following the beginning of the 5.5 Beta test, Varesa's ascension and talent materials have been leaked by Narc1ssus.
This article lists Varesa's ascension and talent materials in Genshin Impact, as per leaks. It also includes details about where to find the required items to aid players in pre-farming for the character.
Note: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks, and players are advised to take them with a grain of salt.
Genshin Impact Varesa's ascension and talent level-up materials
Varesa is expected to be a 5-star Electro character who uses a Catalyst. Players will need the following ascension materials to ascend her at each level, as disclosed by Narc1ssus:
Note: The local specialty and the boss materials required for Varesa have not been disclosed yet. This article will be updated when more information is available.
Genshin Impact Varesa all materials
Here is a complete list of the total amount of resources required to ascend Varesa to the maximum level of 90 and upgrade all of her talent levels:
- Vajrada Amethyst Silver x 1
- Vajrada Amethyst Fragment x 9
- Vajrada Amethyst Chunk x 9
- Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone x 6
- Unnamed local specialty x 168
- Unnamed boss materials x 46
- Juvenile Fang x 36
- Seasoned Fang x 96
- Tyrant's Fang x 129
- Eroded Scale Feather x 18
- Teachings of Conflict x 9
- Guide to Conflict x 63
- Philosophies of Conflict x 114
- Crown of Insight x 3
- Hero's Wit x 419
- Mora x 7,100,000
Where to find all the materials to level up Varesa in Genshin Impact
Vajrada Amethyst Silver/Fragment/Chunk/Gemstone
The Vajrada Amethyst stones are required for the ascension of all Electro characters and can be obtained by defeating the following enemies:
- Electro Hypostasis
- Primo Geovishap
- Thunder Manifestation
- Bathysmal Vishap Herd
- Electro Regisvine
- Iniquitous Baptist
- Millennial Pearl Seahorse
- Secret Source Automaton: Configuration Device
Juvenile/Seasoned/Tyrant's Fang
These items can be obtained by defeating the various Saurian enemies that inhabit the land of Natlan. Players can defeat them and collect their drops to accumulate the required number of Fangs.
Eroded Scale Feather
The Eroded Scale Feather is a weekly boss material that can be obtained by challenging the Lord of Eroded Primal Fire weekly boss monster in Natlan's Stone Stele Records Trounce Domain.
Teachings/Guide/Philosophies of Conflict
The Conflict talent books can be farmed at Blazing Ruins Domain in Natlan on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays.
