Genshin Impact: Skysplit Gembloom location and farming routes

Skysplit Gembloom in Genshin Impact is a brand-new local specialty from Natlan, introduced in version 5.5. You can easily find it while exploring the new map expansion of Atocpan. Considering that 168 Skysplit Gemblooms are needed to completely ascend Varesa in the title, knowing the best places to farm this item can be helpful.

On that note, this article lists the best Skysplit Gembloom farming locations where you can obtain this local specialty with relative ease.

Genshin Impact Skysplit Gembloom locations with farming routes

Skysplit Gembloom in Genshin Impact is a Natlan local specialty that resembles a purple flower with a golden core. This item can be found all across the new map expansion of version 5.5, namely in the Atocpan and Ancient Sacred Mountain regions.

While unlocking the latter requires you to go through a lengthy quest, the former area is readily accessible and offers around 49 Skysplit Gembloom, as shown in the map above.

Here are the best routes to farm this local specialty:

Farming route #1

Route #1 (Image via HoYoverse)

Go to the Teleport Waypoint east of the Statue of the Seven in Atocpan. Once you are there, travel north to find two Skysplit Gemblooms. Afterward, trail towards the southeast, as shown in the image above, to gather the resource.

Farming route #2

Route #2 (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the small island located southwest of the Derelict Masonry Dock domain. Once at the Teleport Waypoint, move towards the south following the route marked on the map above to collect Skysplit Gemblooms in Genshin Impact.

Farming route #3

Route #3 (Image via HoYoverse)

Another quick farming route begins from the Teleport Waypoint east of the Derelict Masonry Dock domain. Just travel there and then trail southwest towards the mountain. You'll stumble across several of these flowers on the marked path.

Farming route #4

Route #4 (Image via HoYoverse)

Several Skysplit Gemblooms can be found on the western coast of Atocpan near the Teleport Waypoint. After reaching the location, follow the route marked towards the north, as shown in the image above, to gather several of these items.

Farming route #5

Route #5 (Image via HoYoverse)

Lastly, you can obtain this local specialty in the Fallingstar Fields area. Just go to the Teleport Waypoint there, and trail towards the east and west. You'll come across Skysplit Gemblooms in both directions at the location displayed in the above image.

