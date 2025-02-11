Genshin Impact Iansan ascension materials, as per leaks

By Virat Fumakia
Modified Feb 11, 2025 12:11 GMT
genshin impact iansan materials
Genshin Impact Iansan ascension and talent materials (Image via HoYoverse)

Iansan has been speculated to be released as a playable character in Genshin Impact's 5.5 update. She is one of the six heroes of Natlan and a warrior from the Collective of Plenty tribe. The latest leaks from Narc1ssus have disclosed Iansan's potential ascension materials and players interested in summoning her may wish to pre-farm the required resources.

On that note, this article lists Iansan's ascension and talent materials in Genshin Impact, as per leaks. It also provides information about where to find the items for convenience.

Note: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks and players are advised to take them with a grain of salt.

Genshin Impact Iansan's ascension and talent level-up materials

Iansan is expected to be a 4-star Electro character who wields a Polearm. Players will likely need the following ascension materials to ascend her at each level, as disclosed by Narc1ssus:

Ascension LevelMaterials RequiredMora RequiredAscension Reward
Level 20
1x Vajrada Amethyst Silver, 3x Unnamed local specialty, 3x Sentry's Wooden Whistle
20,0001x Acquaint Fate
Level 40
3x Vajrada Amethyst Fragment, 2x Ensnaring Gaze, 10x Unnamed local specialty, 15x Sentry's Wooden Whistle
40,000NA
Level 506x Vajrada Amethyst Fragment, 4x Ensnaring Gaze, 20x Unnamed local specialty, 12x Warrior's Metal Whistle
60,0001x Acquaint Fate
Level 60
3x Vajrada Amethyst Chunk, 8x Ensnaring Gaze, 30x Unnamed local specialty, 18x Warrior's Metal Whistle
80,000NA
Level 70
6x Vajrada Amethyst Chunk, 12x Ensnaring Gaze, 45x Unnamed local specialty, 12x Saurian-Crowned Warrior's Golden Whistle
100,0001x Acquaint Fate
Level 806x Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone, 20x Ensnaring Gaze, 60x Unnamed local specialty, 24x Saurian-Crowned Warrior's Golden Whistle
120,000NA

Note: The local specialty required for Iansan has not been revealed yet and will be updated in this article once more information is available.

Genshin Impact Iansan all materials

Varesa and Iansan materials via Narc1ssus byu/Lacirev inGenshin_Impact_Leaks

Here is a complete list of the total amount of resources required to ascend Iansan to the maximum level of 90 and upgrade all of her talent levels:

  • Vajrada Amethyst Silver x 1
  • Vajrada Amethyst Fragment x 9
  • Vajrada Amethyst Chunk x 9
  • Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone x 6
  • Unnamed local specialty x 168
  • Ensnaring Gaze x 46
  • Sentry's Wooden Whistle x 36
  • Warrior's Metal Feather x 96
  • Saurian-Crowned Warrior's Golden Whistle x 129
  • Denial and Judgement x 18
  • Teachings of Conflict x 9
  • Guide to Conflict x 63
  • Philosophies of Conflict x 114
  • Crown of Insight x 3
  • Hero's Wit x 419
  • Mora x 7,100,000

Where to find all the materials to level up Iansan in Genshin Impact

Vajrada Amethyst Silver/Fragment/Chunk/Gemstone

Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)
The Vajrada Amethyst stones are needed to ascend all Electro characters in the game and can be obtained by challenging the following enemies:

  • Electro Hypostasis
  • Primo Geovishap
  • Thunder Manifestation
  • Bathysmal Vishap Herd
  • Electro Regisvine
  • Iniquitous Baptist
  • Millennial Pearl Seahorse
  • Secret Source Automaton: Configuration Device

Sentry's Wooden Whistle/Warrior's Metal Whistle/Saurian-Crowned Warrior's Golden Whistle

These resources drop from the Tribal Warrior enemies that can be found across Natlan. Players can defeat them to gather enough Whistles needed to upgrade Iansan.

Ensnaring Gaze

Tenebrous Papilla (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)
Ensnaring Gaze is a world boss material that can be obtained by defeating the Tenebrous Papilla in its underground lair east of the Flower-Feather Clan. Travelers can get approximately two to three of these items per fight.

Denial and Judgement

Scattered Ruins Trounce Domain (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)
Denial and Judgement is a weekly boss material that can be acquired by defeating The Knave (Arlecchino) weekly boss in Fontaine. This foe can be fought at the Scattered Ruins Trounce Domain.

Teachings/Guide/Philosophies of Contention

Philosophies of Contention (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)
The Contention talent books can be farmed at the Blazing Ruins Domain in Natlan on Mondays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.

Edited by Shraman Mitra
comments icon

