Genshin Impact's latest version 4.6 has introduced a new weekly boss in Arlecchino, aka The Knave. Players must defeat this new foe to obtain certain drops, required to level up specific in-game characters. However, before engaging in combat with Arlecchino, you must unlock her as a weekly boss.

This article details how to unlock Arlecchino boss in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Arlecchino boss unlock guide

Arlecchino story quest "Ignis Purgatorius Act 1" (Image via HoYoverse)

To unlock the Arlecchino weekly boss in Genshin Impact, first meet the following prerequisites:

Reach at least Adventure Rank 40.

Own 1 Story Key that can be obtained by completing eight Daily Commissions.

Afterward, use your Story Key to unlock Arlecchino's story quest titled Ignis Purgatorius Act 1. Progress through the quest until you will eventually witness Arlecchino as a boss enemy for the first time during her story quest's finale.

Genshin Impact Arlecchino weekly boss location

Arlecchino weekly boss location and entrance (Image via HoYoverse)

After completing the Ignis Purgatorius Act 1 quest, a new Trounce Domain named Scattered Ruins will be unlocked at Mont Esus East, as shown on the map above.

Here, you can challenge and defeat the Arlecchino boss every week to obtain her drop materials in exchange for 30/60 Resin.

Arlecchino boss drops and rewards

All Arlecchino character level-up drops (Image via HoYoverse)

Like other weekly bosses in the game, Arlecchino, aka The Knave, will drop three character level-up materials, alongside some other rewards.

Here is a complete list of all Arlecchino boss drops:

Silken Feather

Fading Candle

Denial and Judgement

Adventure EXP

Companionship EXP

Mora

Agnidus Agate Sliver

Agnidus Agate Fragment

Agnidus Agate Chunk

Agnidus Agate Gemstone

Dream Solvent

Berserker artifacts (3-star)

(3-star) Instructor artifacts (3-star)

(3-star) The Exile artifacts (3-star)

(3-star) Gladiator's Finale artifacts (4-star)

(4-star) Wanderer's Troupe artifacts (4-star)

(4-star) Berserker artifacts (4-star)

(4-star) Instructor artifacts (4-star)

(4-star) The Exile artifacts (4-star)

(4-star) Gladiator's Finale artifacts (5-star)

(5-star) Wanderer's Troupe artifacts (5-star)

(5-star) Midlander Sword Billet

Midlander Claymore Billet

Midlander Bow Billet

Midlander Catalyst Billet

Midlander Polearm Billet

As of writing this article, Fading Candle is required to level up Arlecchino's talents in the game. More characters that require it and the other drops from this weekly boss will soon be added in future versions.

Check out our other Genshin Impact articles: