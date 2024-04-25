Genshin Impact's latest version 4.6 has introduced a new weekly boss in Arlecchino, aka The Knave. Players must defeat this new foe to obtain certain drops, required to level up specific in-game characters. However, before engaging in combat with Arlecchino, you must unlock her as a weekly boss.
This article details how to unlock Arlecchino boss in Genshin Impact.
Genshin Impact Arlecchino boss unlock guide
To unlock the Arlecchino weekly boss in Genshin Impact, first meet the following prerequisites:
- Reach at least Adventure Rank 40.
- Own 1 Story Key that can be obtained by completing eight Daily Commissions.
Afterward, use your Story Key to unlock Arlecchino's story quest titled Ignis Purgatorius Act 1. Progress through the quest until you will eventually witness Arlecchino as a boss enemy for the first time during her story quest's finale.
Genshin Impact Arlecchino weekly boss location
After completing the Ignis Purgatorius Act 1 quest, a new Trounce Domain named Scattered Ruins will be unlocked at Mont Esus East, as shown on the map above.
Here, you can challenge and defeat the Arlecchino boss every week to obtain her drop materials in exchange for 30/60 Resin.
Arlecchino boss drops and rewards
Like other weekly bosses in the game, Arlecchino, aka The Knave, will drop three character level-up materials, alongside some other rewards.
Here is a complete list of all Arlecchino boss drops:
- Silken Feather
- Fading Candle
- Denial and Judgement
- Adventure EXP
- Companionship EXP
- Mora
- Agnidus Agate Sliver
- Agnidus Agate Fragment
- Agnidus Agate Chunk
- Agnidus Agate Gemstone
- Dream Solvent
- Berserker artifacts (3-star)
- Instructor artifacts (3-star)
- The Exile artifacts (3-star)
- Gladiator's Finale artifacts (4-star)
- Wanderer's Troupe artifacts (4-star)
- Berserker artifacts (4-star)
- Instructor artifacts (4-star)
- The Exile artifacts (4-star)
- Gladiator's Finale artifacts (5-star)
- Wanderer's Troupe artifacts (5-star)
- Midlander Sword Billet
- Midlander Claymore Billet
- Midlander Bow Billet
- Midlander Catalyst Billet
- Midlander Polearm Billet
As of writing this article, Fading Candle is required to level up Arlecchino's talents in the game. More characters that require it and the other drops from this weekly boss will soon be added in future versions.
