Is White Tassel good for Arlecchino in Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact 4.6 update introduced Arlecchino, a new 5-star Pyro DPS character joining the roster. As a polearm user, she has tons of options to choose from as the game features 31 polearms weapons as of version 4.6 update. Speaking of polearms, Arlecchino users will also want to pull for her signature weapon, Crimson Moon's Semblance.

For those who are looking for a more F2P-friendly alternative, they can opt for the White Tassel. It is the only 3-star in Genshin Impact that has Crit-Rate as secondary stats. Its passive effect also complements Arlecchino's normal attack playstyle. Given below is a brief about White Tassel and its synergy with Arlecchino.

How good is White Tassel on Arlecchino in Genshin Impact?

Arlecchino is a 5-star Pyro DPS unit that uses polearms in Genshin Impact. For a character who uses normal attacks as the primary source of damage, White Tassel is one of the best F2P-friendly weapons to use on her.

This 3-star weapon's secondary stats provide Crit-Rate which is beneficial for most main damage dealers. Furthermore, the passive effect, Sharp, increases normal attack damage by 24%-48% based on its refinement levels.

How to get White Tassel in Genshin Impact

You can acquire the White Tassel easily from treasure chests found in the Liyue region (Liyue Harbor, The Chasm, Chenyu Vale, etc.). The drop rate for this 3-star weapon is quite generous, making it easy to obtain.

White Tassel is better than Arlecchino's 4-star/craftable alternatives

There are many 4-star weapon alternatives for Arlecchino in Genshin Impact. These might have higher base ATK but they either have unfavorable sub-stats or passives that don't complement Arlecchino's playstyle. Even most of the 4-star craftable polearms have little to no synergy with her abilities and playstyle.

This only makes White Tassel a strong weapon choice for her, despite the low rarity and base ATK. Furthermore, the CRIT secondary stats (23.4% CR) help players achieve the golden 1:2 ratio between Crit Rate and Crit Damage.

Other F2P polearm weapons for Arlecchino in Genshin Impact

Those who don't own White Tassel in their accounts can opt for other alternatives. Here is a list of other F2P-friendly weapons to consider:

Missive Windspear

Blackcliff Pole

Primordial Jade-Winged Spear

Missive Windspear is a F2P free event weapon that provides ATK and EM, making it suitable for Arlecchino in Vape/Melt teams.

Blackcliff Pole is a 4-star weapon that can be obtained from Paimon Bargains in exchange for masterless starglitters. It has Crit sub-stats, making it easy to reach 1:2 golden CRIT ratios. However, the passive is reliant on getting a kill to activate, losing its value against single-target enemies.

Lastly, Primordial Jade-Winged Spear is a 5-star polearm that one can obtain from a standard banner. This weapon has decent synergy with Arlecchino's kit and playstyle. It is recommended to use this if you are lucky enough to have one in the game.

