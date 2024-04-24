Best Genshin Impact Arlecchino build guide: Weapons, artifacts, team, talents, and more

The Genshin Impact 4.6 update has finally arrived along with Arlecchino. Famously known as The Knave or Father, Arlecchino's debut banner has dropped, making her the latest 5-star Pyro polearm unit to join the roster. She is the first character in the title who uses Bond of Life (BoL) mechanics in her kit.
Many who summon on Arlecchino's debut banner will want to know her best build. In this article, you will learn the best way to build Arlecchino in Genshin Impact, including her artifacts, weapons, teams, and many more.
Artifacts for best Arlecchino build in Genshin Impact
Here is a list of the best artifact sets to use for Arlecchino's build in Genshin Impact:
- 4-pc Fragment of Harmonic Whimsy
- 4-pc Gladiator's Finale
- 4-pc Gilded Dream
- 2-pc combo (Pyro/ATK/EM)
Fragment of Harmonic Whimsy is a new artifact set introduced in the Genshin Impact 4.6 update. It is the best in-slot artifact set to farm for Arlecchino. You can farm it from the new artifact domain, Faded Theatre, located in the Nostoi region of Fontaine.
While you are still looking for decent pieces, Arlecchino can be equipped with a four-piece set of Gladiator or Gilded. The former focuses more on normal attack damage, while the latter is excellent when used in Vaporize teams. You can also opt for two-piece combos if you have better sub-stats.
For your artifact's stats, it's best to use the following:
- Sands: ATK% or EM
- Goblet: Pyro Damage Bonus or ATK%
- Circlet: CRIT-Rate or CRIT-Damage
The best stats will vary based on the unit's weapon, artifacts, teams, and more.
Weapons for best Arlecchino build in Genshin Impact
Here is a list of the best weapons to equip on Arlecchino:
- Crimson Moon's Semblance (BiS)
- Staff of Homa - Best stat stick for Crit-DMG
- Primordial Jade-Winged Spear - Best stat stick for Crit-Rate
- Staff of the Scarlet Sands - Best for Vape teams
- Vortex Vanquisher
- Deathmatch (Best 4-star gacha)
- Missive Windspear - F2P event reward
- White Tassel - Best F2P alternative
For her weapons, Arlecchino has great F2P-friendly and gacha options. However, her signature weapon, Crimson Moon's Semblance, is the best option for her. Those not pulling for her signature polearm can opt for the ones listed above.
Talents priority for best Arlecchino build in Genshin Impact
Here is a quick overview of Arlecchino's talent priority:
- Normal Attacks (NA)
- Elemental
- Elemental Burst
Arlecchino is a DPS who relies on her normal attacks to deal most of her damage. Her elemental skill deals with DoT damage and helps her gain a substantial amount of Bond of Life values. Meanwhile, her elemental burst deals decent AoE Pyro damage and restores her HP based on her ATK stats.
Best Arlecchino team comps in Genshin Impact
As a Pyro main DPS, Arlecchino will perform great in the usual Pyro-based teams. Here is a list of the best team compositions for her in the version 4.6 update:
- Arlecchino + Bennett + Xingiu + Zhongli
- Arlecchino + Bennett + Xingiu + Yelan
- Arlecchino + Chevreuse + Beidou + Fischl
- Arlecchino + Bennett + Xiangling + Zhongli
- Arlecchino + Bennett + Xiangling + Kazuha
- Arlecchino + Bennett + Zhongli + Chiori
There are no healers in the team compositions listed above. This is due to Arlecchino's ascension passive, which doesn't allow her to restore HP from other party members. Thus, the primary source of defensive support for her best teams will be shielders such as Zhongli, Thoma, etc. They will provide strong shields to prevent and increase resistance to interruption, which she lacks at C0.
Materials required for Arlecchino's ascension and talents in Genshin Impact
Here is a list of all materials required for Arlecchino's ascension and talents:
- Agnidus Agate Sliver x1
- Agnidus Agate Fragment x9
- Agnidus Agate Chunk x9
- Agnidus Agate Gemstone x6
- Rainbow Rose x168
- Recruit's Insignia x36
- Sergeant's Insignia x96
- Lieutenant's Insignia x129
- Weekly boss item x18
- Fragment of a Golden Melody x46
- Teachings of Order x9
- Guide to Order x63
- Philosophies of Order x114
- Crown of Insight x3
With the release of the Genshin Impact 4.6 update, you can now farm all the materials needed to max out Arlecchino's ascension and talents.
