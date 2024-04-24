Best Genshin Impact Arlecchino build guide: Weapons, artifacts, team, talents, and more

The Genshin Impact 4.6 update has finally arrived along with Arlecchino. Famously known as The Knave or Father, Arlecchino's debut banner has dropped, making her the latest 5-star Pyro polearm unit to join the roster. She is the first character in the title who uses Bond of Life (BoL) mechanics in her kit.

Many who summon on Arlecchino's debut banner will want to know her best build. In this article, you will learn the best way to build Arlecchino in Genshin Impact, including her artifacts, weapons, teams, and many more.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

Artifacts for best Arlecchino build in Genshin Impact

Best artifacts to use on Arlecchino (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of the best artifact sets to use for Arlecchino's build in Genshin Impact:

4-pc Fragment of Harmonic Whimsy

4-pc Gladiator's Finale

4-pc Gilded Dream

2-pc combo (Pyro/ATK/EM)

Fragment of Harmonic Whimsy is a new artifact set introduced in the Genshin Impact 4.6 update. It is the best in-slot artifact set to farm for Arlecchino. You can farm it from the new artifact domain, Faded Theatre, located in the Nostoi region of Fontaine.

While you are still looking for decent pieces, Arlecchino can be equipped with a four-piece set of Gladiator or Gilded. The former focuses more on normal attack damage, while the latter is excellent when used in Vaporize teams. You can also opt for two-piece combos if you have better sub-stats.

For your artifact's stats, it's best to use the following:

Sands: ATK% or EM

ATK% or EM Goblet: Pyro Damage Bonus or ATK%

Pyro Damage Bonus or ATK% Circlet: CRIT-Rate or CRIT-Damage

The best stats will vary based on the unit's weapon, artifacts, teams, and more.

Weapons for best Arlecchino build in Genshin Impact

Her signature weapon is her best-in-slot choice (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of the best weapons to equip on Arlecchino:

Crimson Moon's Semblance (BiS)

(BiS) Staff of Homa - Best stat stick for Crit-DMG

- Best stat stick for Crit-DMG Primordial Jade-Winged Spear - Best stat stick for Crit-Rate

- Best stat stick for Crit-Rate Staff of the Scarlet Sands - Best for Vape teams

- Best for Vape teams Vortex Vanquisher

Deathmatch (Best 4-star gacha)

(Best 4-star gacha) Missive Windspear - F2P event reward

- F2P event reward White Tassel - Best F2P alternative

For her weapons, Arlecchino has great F2P-friendly and gacha options. However, her signature weapon, Crimson Moon's Semblance, is the best option for her. Those not pulling for her signature polearm can opt for the ones listed above.

Talents priority for best Arlecchino build in Genshin Impact

Arlecchino talent-level up page preview (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a quick overview of Arlecchino's talent priority:

Normal Attacks (NA) Elemental Elemental Burst

Arlecchino is a DPS who relies on her normal attacks to deal most of her damage. Her elemental skill deals with DoT damage and helps her gain a substantial amount of Bond of Life values. Meanwhile, her elemental burst deals decent AoE Pyro damage and restores her HP based on her ATK stats.

Best Arlecchino team comps in Genshin Impact

One of Arlecchino's best teams (Image via HoYoverse)

As a Pyro main DPS, Arlecchino will perform great in the usual Pyro-based teams. Here is a list of the best team compositions for her in the version 4.6 update:

Arlecchino + Bennett + Xingiu + Zhongli

Arlecchino + Bennett + Xingiu + Yelan

Arlecchino + Chevreuse + Beidou + Fischl

Arlecchino + Bennett + Xiangling + Zhongli

Arlecchino + Bennett + Xiangling + Kazuha

Arlecchino + Bennett + Zhongli + Chiori

There are no healers in the team compositions listed above. This is due to Arlecchino's ascension passive, which doesn't allow her to restore HP from other party members. Thus, the primary source of defensive support for her best teams will be shielders such as Zhongli, Thoma, etc. They will provide strong shields to prevent and increase resistance to interruption, which she lacks at C0.

Materials required for Arlecchino's ascension and talents in Genshin Impact

Expand Tweet

Here is a list of all materials required for Arlecchino's ascension and talents:

Agnidus Agate Sliver x1

Agnidus Agate Fragment x9

Agnidus Agate Chunk x9

Agnidus Agate Gemstone x6

Rainbow Rose x168

Recruit's Insignia x36

Sergeant's Insignia x96

Lieutenant's Insignia x129

Weekly boss item x18

Fragment of a Golden Melody x46

Teachings of Order x9

Guide to Order x63

Philosophies of Order x114

Crown of Insight x3

With the release of the Genshin Impact 4.6 update, you can now farm all the materials needed to max out Arlecchino's ascension and talents.

