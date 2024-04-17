Genshin Impact 4.6 Arlecchino banner 4-stars leak and release date

The Genshin Impact 4.6 update is set to go live on April 24, 2024, and its first phase will feature Arlecchino's long-awaited banner. That is to say, this character will arrive on that very date. She is one of the most popular characters in the game at the moment, and many are looking forward to her arrival as a playable unit. Naturally, players want to know about the other 4-star units that will be featured on her Event Wish during the first half of version 4.6.

Luckily, a leak from a reliable source provides information on the potential characters likely to be in Phase I of Genshin Impact 4.6. Read on for more details.

Note: The following info is based on a leak and is subject to change.

Genshin Impact 4.6 Phase I: Arlecchino banner 4-stars leak

Based on the leak via @hxg_diluc, here are all three units that are likely to be featured on The Arlecchino's Event Wishes in 4.6's first half:

Chevreuse (4-star Pyro)

(4-star Pyro) Freminet (4-star Cryo)

(4-star Cryo) Lynette (4-star Anemo)

Interestingly, two of the 4-star units listed above are Arlecchino's children from the House of the Hearth. It is also worth adding that Lyney is the other 5-star unit that will be available alongside The Knave during the first phase of version 4.6.

Meanwhile, Chevreuse is the only one not directly related to the Fatui. She is an amazing Overloaded support unit, so it is a good time to get her.

Arlecchino's signature weapon (Image via HoYoverse)

The first phase of Genshin Impact 4.6 will also introduce a new 5-star Polearm called Crimson Moon's Semblance, which is Arlecchino's signature weapon. Travelers can also expect Lyney's signature Bow, The First Great Magic, on the weapon banner. More details about the other 4-star weapons that will receive a drop rate boost in the first half will be revealed soon.

Countdown until Arlecchino's release

According to official information, version 4.6 will be released on April 24, 2024. Based on the past updates, the new patch will likely go live at 11 am (UTC+8) across all servers at the same time.

Here's a universal countdown that shows the time left until Arlecchino's release:

Arlecchino's banner will be available as soon as the server maintenance ends and the 4.6 update goes live. Furthermore, Travelers will also receive 600 Primogems as compensation for the time taken for maintenance, which can be collected from the in-game mailbox.

