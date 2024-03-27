Genshin Impact Crimson Moon's Semblance materials leaks

The upcoming Genshin Impact 4.6 update will finally release Arlecchino as a playable character. According to the leaks, she is a Polearm user, and her signature weapon is supposedly called Crimson Moon's Semblance. It is a 5-star item with an amazing design and a special effect that changes its appearance to a Scythe when Arlecchino wields it, making it a very appealing option for Travelers to pull in the next update.

Fortunately, most items needed to max ascend Arlecchino's signature weapon are already available in the game. This article will list all the materials required to level up Crimson Moon's Semblance and how to obtain them in Genshin Impact.

NOTE: The following info is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Genshin Impact: Crimson Moon's Semblance ascension materials as per leaks

According to the leaks, here's a list of all the materials needed to max ascend Arlecchino's signature weapon, Crimson Moon's Semblance:

Meshing Gear x15

Mechanical Spur Gear x23

Artificed Dynamic Gear x27

Broken Goblet of the Pristine Sea x5

Wine Goblet of the Pristine Sea x14

Silver Goblet of the Pristine Sea x14

Golden Goblet of the Pristine Sea x6

Ruined Hilt x23

Splintered Hilt x27

Still-Smoldering Hilt x41

As mentioned earlier, most items are already available in the game, so Travelers can pre-farm them before the weapon is released. Additionally, players will need around 225,000 Mora to level up Crimson Moon's Semblance.

Where to farm all the level-up materials for Crimson Moon's Semblance in Genshin Impact

Meshing Gear, Mechanical Spur Gear, and Artificed Dynamic Gear

Gears are dropped by Clockwork Meka enemies (Image via HoYoverse)

Meshing Gear and its higher rarities are materials commonly dropped by Clockwork Meka enemies in Genshin Impact. Travelers can find these enemies all over Fontaine. It is worth adding that these materials can also be purchased from the in-game shop using Stardust and Starglitter.

Broken / Wine / Silver / Golden Goblet of the Pristine Sea

Broken Goblet of the Pristine Sea (Image via HoYoverse)

Broken Goblet of the Pristine Sea and its upper rarities are Weapon Ascension Materials that can only be obtained from the Echoes of the Deep Tides Domain in Fontaine on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Ruined Hilt, Splintered Hilt, and Still-Smoldering Hilt

According to the beta leaks, the Ruined Hilt and its other rarities are new enhancing materials that will be released in the upcoming 4.6 updates. These materials will likely be obtainable after defeating a new enemy group called the Praetorian Golem.

