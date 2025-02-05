Best teams to beat Tenebrous Papilla in Genshin Impact 5.3 Spiral Abyss

Tenebrous Papilla in Genshin Impact is a boss monster from Natlan that is also part of the version 5.3 Spiral Abyss lineup. This foe is capable of mimicking many other bosses and can even become invulnerable to damage when protected by its shield. As such, many players are struggling to defeat it within the time limit on Floor 12.

On that note, this article provides the best strategies and teams to help you beat the Tenebrous Papilla in Genshin Impact's Spiral Abyss.

How to defeat the Tenebrous Papilla in Genshin Impact 5.3 Spiral Abyss

The Tenebrous Papilla is a creature from the Abyss and is a world boss from Natlan. It is a purple-colored enemy that can shapeshift into a variety of other boss monsters from the game. Not only that, it can also replicate their moves to make things more challenging.

Break Tenebrous Papilla's shield to create an opening (Image via HoYoverse)

Currently, players hoping to get the coveted 36 stars in the Genshin Impact 5.3 Spiral Abyss must defeat the boss in the second half of Floor 12's Chamber 3. While defeating this monster is as simple as dealing a lot of damage to it, there is a special defense mechanism that makes things tricky. Tenebrous Papilla is capable of protecting itself with a shield that blocks all incoming damage.

To counter this, players must break the shield, denoted by a white bar below the enemy's health bar, by using Nightsoul-aligned attacks or elemental reactions. However, doing so with the former is much easier. As such, Natlan characters will shine in the battle against Tenebrous Papilla in Spiral Abyss.

Here are some team compositions featuring the best characters that can help in defeating this boss monster and other foes in the second half of Floor 12:

Mavuika, Citlali, Xilonen, and Bennett

Mavuika, Ororon, Chevreuse, and Bennett

Kinich, Emilie, Mavuika, and Bennett

Kinich, Emilie, Xiangling, and Bennett

Mualani, Kaedehara Kazuha, Mavuika, and Bennett

Chasca, Ororon, Mavuika, and Bennett

Arlecchino, Kaedehara Kazuha, Citlali, and Bennett

Hu Tao, Kaedehara Kazuha, Citlali, and Bennett

Alhaitham, Nahida, Xingqiu, and Kuki Shinobu

Tighnari, Nahida, Xingqiu, and Kuki Shinobu

