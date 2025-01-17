Best characters for Genshin Impact 5.3 Spiral Abyss Floor 12

The ongoing Genshin Impact 5.3 Spiral Abyss poses a dire challenge for players attempting it, especially the final level, Floor 12. It features some of the toughest enemies present in the franchise, and defeating them within the time limit to obtain the coveted 36-star clear can be an arduous task, especially without proper planning. However, picking the right strategies and characters can help turn the tide to your advantage.

That said, this article provides the best characters and strategies to clear the Genshin Impact 5.3 Spiral Abyss Floor 12.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Best characters and strategies for Genshin Impact 5.3 Spiral Abyss Floor 12

Before diving into the tips to clear Genshin Impact 5.3 Spiral Abyss Floor 12, let's look at the enemies you will face in this challenge:

Floor 12 Chamber 1 first half : Yumkasaurus x3, Gluttonous Yumkasaur Mountain King x1

: Yumkasaurus x3, Gluttonous Yumkasaur Mountain King x1 Floor 12 Chamber 1 second half : Iktomisaurus x3, Wayward Hermetic Spiritseeker x1

: Iktomisaurus x3, Wayward Hermetic Spiritseeker x1 Floor 12 Chamber 2 first half : Xuanwen Beasts x3, Solitary Suanni x1

: Xuanwen Beasts x3, Solitary Suanni x1 Floor 12 Chamber 2 second half : Tenebrous Mimiflora x2

: Tenebrous Mimiflora x2 Floor 12 Chamber 3 first half : Construction Specialist Mek x1

: Construction Specialist Mek x1 Floor 12 Chamber 3 second half: Tenebrous Papilla x1

Based on the enemy lineup, Blessings, and Ley Line Disorders, here are some recommended tips:

Ensure you have a Pyro damage dealer for the first-half teams. Characters like Mavuika, Arlecchino, and Hu Tao can be great picks.

For the second half, lean toward Natlan damage dealers as they can use their Nightsoul Blessing state to overpower the Tenebrous monsters.

Include a Cryo character in the first-half teams to have an easier time against Xuanwen Beasts.

Prioritize team compositions that rely on Pyro-related elemental reactions.

Now without further ado, the following are the best characters to use in the Genshin Impact 5.3 Spiral Abyss Floor 12:

1) Mavuika

Mavuika (Image via HoYoverse)

The Pyro Archon, Mavuika, is among the best characters to use in Floor 12 of the latest iteration of Spiral Abyss. She is a powerful main DPS capable of dishing out a lot of Pyro damage. Moreover, being a Natlan character, she can use the Nightsoul Blessing state, which can be extremely useful against the Tenebrous enemies. All these advantages make her a strong choice for either the first- or second-half teams.

2) Citlali

Citlali (Image via HoYoverse)

Citlali is another new release that can be a great pick in this challenge. She pairs well with Mavuika or any other Pyro damage dealer to decrease enemy RES to Pyro and trigger the Melt reaction. Both of these advantages, along with the shielding offered by Citlali, make her a great addition to your teams.

3) Kinich

Kinich (Image via HoYoverse)

Kinich is a Dendro main DPS from Natlan who can deal a lot of damage to foes during his Nightsoul Blessing state. He is a powerhouse on the field along with his companion, Ajaw. By pairing him up with reliable Pyro applicators, you can form a strong team focused on triggering the Burning elemental reaction.

4) Chasca

Chasca (Image via HoYoverse)

Chasca is another main DPS from Natlan that wields the Anemo element. She can be a great choice in the second-half teams to go up against the Tenebrous enemies. She can deal damage from a safe distance, ensuring your survivability. Moreover, she can deal damage from other elements as well with proper teammates, thereby increasing her utility.

5) Arlecchino

Arlecchino (Image via HoYoverse)

Arlecchino is one of the best Pyro main DPS characters in the game and is an amazing choice for the first-half teams if you do not have Mavuika. She can utilize all the buffs offered by the Blessings and Ley Line Disorder and easily subdue foes weak to Pyro. However, do note that she isn't recommended for the second half as she does not have access to the Nightsoul's Blessing state.

