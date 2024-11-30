Best teams to build for Genshin Impact 5.3 Spiral Abyss

The Genshin Impact 5.3 Spiral Abyss features an exciting enemy lineup for Floors 9 to 12. Players will be put to the test against some formidable foes from the franchise and they must select teams based on the opponents they will face in each chamber. To obtain the coveted 36-star clear, they will want to pick characters that would have an advantage in each round.
On that note, this article will list the recommended team compositions for each floor of the Genshin Impact 5.3 Spiral Abyss.
Note: Some aspects of this article are based on the writer's opinion and may be subjective.
Best teams for all floors of Genshin Impact 5.3 Spiral Abyss
Floor 9
Floor 9 of the Genshin Impact 5.3 Spiral Abyss is rather easy. During the first halves of each chamber, players will have to defeat groups of Saurians. Whereas, in the second half, they must fight Ruin machines.
Additionally, party members will obtain a 50% Pyro DMG Bonus on this floor, as such, using Pyro DPS would be beneficial.
Here are the best teams for this floor:
First half
- Arlecchino, Kazuha, Xingqiu, Bennett
- Arlecchino, Raiden Shogun, Chevreuse, Bennett
- Hu Tao, Xingqiu, Zhongli, Bennett
- Hu Tao, Yelan, Zhongli, Furina
- Lyney, Xiangling, Bennett, Furina
Second half
- Arlecchino, Kazuha, Xingqiu, Bennett
- Arlecchino, Raiden Shogun, Chevreuse, Bennett
- Hu Tao, Xingqiu, Zhongli, Bennett
- Hu Tao, Yelan, Zhongli, Furina
- Lyney, Xiangling, Bennett, Furina
Floor 10
The Floor 10 lineup of Genshin Impact 5.3 Abyss features groups of Tribal Hunters and Saurians during the first halves. The second halves of each chamber hold Eremite Stone Enchanter, Eremite Galehunter, and the Secret Source Automaton: Hunter-Seeker.
The damage dealt by players will increase by 50% when they are in their Nightsoul Blessing state on this floor. As such, using DPS from Natlan is recommended.
These are some recommended team comps for this challenge:
First half
- Neuvillette, Furina, Kazuha, Xilonen
- Arlecchino, Kazuha, Bennett, Xilonen
- Kinich, Emilie, Xiangling, Bennett
- Kinich, Nahida, Xingqiu, Thoma
- Mualani, Kazuha, Xiangling, Bennett
Second half
- Neuvillette, Furina, Kazuha, Xilonen
- Arlecchino, Kazuha, Bennett, Xilonen
- Kinich, Emilie, Xiangling, Bennett
- Kinich, Nahida, Xingqiu, Thoma
- Mualani, Kazuha, Xiangling, Bennett
Floor 11
During the first half of Floor 11's Chamber 1 in the Genshin Impact 5.3 Spiral Abyss, players will have to face off against an assortment of Tribal Hunters from various tribes. Then they must defeat Hydro Hilchurl Rogue and Tenebrous Mimiflora in Chamber 2, and Abyss Herald: Frost Fall and Cryo Abyss Mage in Chamber 3, respectively.
In Floor 11's second half, Chamber 1 will include a Secret Source Automaton: Hunter-Seeker and Ruin Drake: Earthguard. As for Chamber 2, it will require you to defeat Primordial Abyssal Vishap and Eroding Avatar of Lava. Lastly, Chamber 3 will feature Vivianne of the Lake.
Players should note that all units will receive a 75% Pyro DMG Bonus increase on this floor. Let's look at the best teams for this round:
First half
- Arlecchino, Kazuha, Xingqiu, Bennett
- Kinich, Emilie, Xiangling, Bennett
- Hu Tao, Xingqiu, Zhongli, Bennett
- Navia, Xilonen, Xiangling, Bennett
- Lyney, Xiangling, Bennett, Furina
Second half
- Arlecchino, Kazuha, Raiden Shogun, Chevreuse
- Kinich, Emilie, Xiangling, Bennett
- Clorinde, Fischl, Chevreuse, Thoma
- Navia, Xilonen, Xiangling, Bennett
- Lyney, Xiangling, Bennett, Xilonen
Floor 12
The Genshin Impact 5.3 Spiral Abyss Floor 12 boasts some of the toughest enemies in the game and offers different buffs in the first and second halves. While the former half's buff will increase the Pyro DMG of the active character's Normal Attacks, the latter half's buff will increase the Nightsoul-aligned DMG of the party members.
As for the lineup, the first half's Chamber 1 houses Yumkasaurs and the Gluttonous Yumkasaur Mountain King. Chamber 2 features Xuanwen Beasts and the Solitary Suanni, whereas Chamber 3 holds a Biting Cold Wayob Manifestation and a Construction Specialist Mek.
When it comes to the second half of Floor 12, players will face Iktomisaur and Wayward Hermetic Spiritspeaker in Chamber 1, different types of Tenebrous Mimesis in Chamber 2, and lastly, a Tenebrous Papilla: Type III in Chamber 3.
The following teams are likely to be useful on this floor of Genshin Impact 5.3 Spiral Abyss:
First half
- Arlecchino, Kazuha, Xingqiu, Bennett
- Kinich, Emilie, Xiangling, Bennett
- Hu Tao, Xingqiu, Zhongli, Bennett
- Navia, Xilonen, Xiangling, Bennett
- Lyney, Xiangling, Bennett, Furina
Second half
- Neuvillette, Furina, Kazuha, Xilonen
- Arlecchino, Kazuha, Bennett, Xilonen
- Kinich, Emilie, Xiangling, Bennett
- Kinich, Nahida, Xingqiu, Thoma
- Mualani, Kazuha, Xiangling, Bennett
