Genshin Impact Sauroform Tribal Warriors locations and farming routes

With the Genshin Impact 5.0 update, Travelers finally enter Natlan, the sixth region of Teyvat. This land, ruled by the God of War and Pyro Archon, Mavuika, is home to the descendants of dragons known as Saurians, who have adapted to live alongside humanity.

In addition to Saurians, you will also encounter members of various tribes in Natlan. While most tribal members are friendly, some, known as Sauroform Tribal Warriors, are hostile toward the player's character. To enhance new Natlan characters and weapons, players must defeat these Sauroform Tribal Warriors to obtain the necessary items.

Fortunately, Sauroform Tribal Warriors are among the most common enemies found in Natlan. This guide will help you find easy routes for farming Sauroform Tribal Warriors in Genshin Impact.

Best Genshin Impact Sauroform Tribal Warriors Farming Routes

Genshin Impact Sauroform Tribal Warriors (Image via HoYoverse)

While you can find Sauroform Tribal Warriors in most areas of Natlan, some spots are more efficient for farming than others. This guide focuses on farming routes near teleport points, allowing you to farm these warriors quickly and easily.

While farming, you are also likely to encounter many Saurians along these routes. You can use their abilities in battle or for exploration, or simply farm them for additional materials.

1) Near the Sanctum of Rainbow Spirits Artifact Domain

Sauroform Tribal Warriors are common in the south (Image via HoYoverse)

The Genshin Impact 5.0 update added two new artifact sets available at the Sanctum of Rainbow Spirits domain, located north of the People of the Springs tribe. Around this domain, you can find a number of Sauroform Tribal Warriors.

From the artifact domain, head west into the cave to find a small group of these warriors. Continue a little further west to find two more. Then, return to the domain and head slightly northeast to find another group of Sauroform Tribal Warriors.

From there, follow the route shown and keep heading north to find another group. You can then head east toward a teleport point and fly toward the broken bridge to the northeast, where you will encounter yet another group of these tribal warriors.

2) Around the Statue of Seven in Toyac Springs

Around the Statue of Seven in the south (Image via HoYoverse)

In the southern region of Natlan, you will find Toyac Springs, home to the People of the Springs tribe. It's no surprise that the Sauroform Tribal Warriors found here belong to this tribe.

From the Statue of Seven in Toyac Springs, head northeast to find a camp of Sauroform Tribal Warriors. While here, be sure to use the Aqua Saurians for their fast travel ability. A second group can be found west of the Statue of Seven.

You can also use the teleporter north of the Statue of Seven and go north from there to find a small base of Sauroform Tribal Warriors.

3) North of the Stadium of the Sacred Flame

Few spots where you can find them (Image via HoYoverse)

The Stadium of the Sacred Flame is a major location in Genshin Impact's Natlan region. This is where you can exchange Pyro Sigils at the Tablet of Tona (Natlan's offering system) to gain rewards. To the north of the Stadium of the Sacred Flame, you’ll find a few convenient spots to farm Sauroform Tribal Warriors.

Head to the teleporter north of the Stadium of the Sacred Flame. Next to this teleporter, you’ll find two small groups of Sauroform Tribal Warriors. You can also find a few more next to the teleporter at the center of Sulfurous Veins, as shown in the image above.

These are just a few easy spots to find Sauroform Tribal Warriors. You can always use the Adventurer's Handbook to locate more of them.

