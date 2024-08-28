Genshin Impact: Sanctum of Rainbow Spirits domain location and unlock guide

The Sanctum of Rainbow Spirits is one of the new permanent domains in Genshin Impact with the release of its 5.0 update. In this domain, players can farm the two new artifact sets: Scroll of the Hero of Cinder City and Obsidian Codex.

Much like in its predecessors, there are many domains to unlock in the nation of Pyro, Natlan. Some domains offer a one-time reward of Primogems and other materials upon completion.

Whereas others, like the Sanctum of Rainbow Spirits, offer valuable resources, including Artifacts, Character Talent level-up materials, and Weapon Ascension materials.

This article will explain how to unlock the new permanent Sanctum of Rainbow Spirits domain and detail the rewards that can be claimed by completing it.

Genshin Impact: How to unlock the Sanctum of Rainbow Spirits domain and its location

The Sanctum of Rainbow Spirits domain location (Image via HoYoverse)

The Sanctum of Rainbow Spirits domain is located right under the Stadium of the Sacred Flame on the Natlan region's map. There is a Teleport Waypoint located near the domain that you can use to reach the domain easily.

If you do not have the waypoint unlocked, you can also teleport to the Statue of the Seven in Coatepec Mountain, which is right next to where the Scions of the Canopy tribe is located.

Unlocking the domain is fairly easy as it is not locked behind any special puzzle or quest.

Genshin Impact: Sanctum of Rainbow Spirits domain rewards

As mentioned above, the Sanctum of Rainbow Spirits domain is a permanent artifact domain where you can farm the two new artifact sets, Scroll of the Hero of Cinder City and Obsidian Codex. Here is a quick overview of the two artifact sets, along with their 2-piece and 4-piece set bonuses:

Scroll of the Hero of Cinder City

Scroll of the Hero of Cinder City artifact set (Image via HoYoverse)

Under the 2-piece effect of this artifact, the equipping character will regain 6 energy whenever a party member triggers a Nightsoul Burst.

NOTE: In the new Nightsoul Burst gameplay mechanic, if a member in your party is a Natlan native and deals Elemental DMG, a Nightsoul Burst will be activated. The more Natlan characters your party has, the lesser the cooldown until another Nightsoul Burst might occur.

The cooldown between Nightsoul Bursts will be 18/12/9s if your party contains 1/2/3 or more Natlan characters.

Under the 4-piece effect, when the equipped character triggers an elemental reaction, all party members with the same elements as the ones involved in the reaction will gain a 12% Elemental DMG bonus for 15 seconds.

Furthermore, if the equipping character is in the Nightsoul's Blessing state when triggering this effect, the party members with the same elements as the ones involved in the reaction will gain an additional 28% Elemental DMG bonus for 20 seconds. This effect can be triggered even when the equipping character is off-field and the effect does not stack.

NOTE: Nightsoul Blessing is a special state that the characters from Natlan can engage in. Most characters can enter this state by using their Elemental Skill. Entering this state will consume your Nightsoul points, and will increase their mobility and combat prowess.

Obsidian Codex

Obsidian Codex artifact set (Image via HoYoverse)

Under the 2-piece effect of this artifact set, the damage dealt by the equipping character is increased by 15% while they are on the field and in the Nightsoul Blessing state.

Under the 4-piece effect, the Crit Rate of the equipping character is increased by 40% for 6 seconds when they consume one Nightsoul Point while on the field. This effect can be triggered once every second.

The new 5.0 update of Genshin Impact brings a host of new content for players to experience and immerse themselves in. The main story of the game will also take a big step forward as Travelers will finally get to visit the much-awaited Nation of War, Natlan, in search of their missing twin.

