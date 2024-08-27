Genshin Impact Xilonen release window, character type, rarity and background

HoYoverse has officially revealed Xilonen, the new Natlan character releasing in version 5.1 of Genshin Impact. Xilonen's drip marketing post on Genshin Impact's X account has confirmed her release window along with more details about her character type, vision, and backstory. Apart from official sources, certain leaks about Xilonen have also surfaced, although they might be subject to change.

This article takes a look at everything we know about Xilonen so far, including information gathered from both official and unofficial sources.

Genshin Impact Xilonen release window

Xilonen will be released in version 5.1 of Genshin Impact, which begins on October 9, 2024. There is no confirmation yet whether her banner will be in Phase I (starting October 9) or Phase II (starting October 30) of version 5.1. However, considering that she will be the only new 5-Star releasing during 5.1, it is very likely that her Event Wish banner will come in the first half of Genshin Impact version 5.1.

Genshin Impact Xilonen vision, rarity, and character type

Xilonen's first appearance in the Natlan Ignition teaser already showcased her having a Geo vision attached to her necklace. Her official drip marketing has now confirmed the same, validating the character's status as a Geo vision holder. This also makes Xilonen the first Geo 5-Star character to be released from the Natlan character lineup.

There has been no official confirmation about Xilonen's rarity yet. However, it is implied that she will be a 5-Star due to her kit leaks and the fact that she is the only character to be drip-marketed for release in version 5.1 of Genshin Impact.

Leaks have suggested that Xilonen's weapon type will be a Sword, with her signature weapon providing a whopping 88.2% Crit DMG as its secondary stat. It has also been rumored that the weapon passive can provide extra Crit Rate, Crit DMG, and Elemental buffs for the entire team, based on the user's DEF.

This makes Xilonen's alleged signature weapon a great stat stick, as not only can it buff the user but also the entire party. However, players will have to wait till the official 5.1 livestream for confirmation about Xilonen's weapon type and its stats.

Genshin Impact Xilonen background

Xilonen's title is Nanatzcayan Smith (Image via HoYoverse)

As revealed in Xilonen's drip marketing, she is a famous smith in Natlan. She is well-known across the Pyro nation for being very good at her job, with people visiting her workshop from far and wide to watch her in action. However, Xilonen doesn't care much for what people have to say about her and instead focuses resolutely on her work.

Xilonen believes in effective communication with her customers to achieve the best and most efficient results. It is for this very reason that she hands out long detailed forms to everyone who visits her workshop, insisting on knowing the details of the commission first and foremost.

Also read this article to know more about Xilonen's English, Japanese, and other voice actors in Genshin Impact.

