Genshin Impact 5.1 drip marketing reveals Xilonen

HoYoverse has officially revealed one new character for Genshin Impact's version 5.1. The developer announced Xilonen as the new character for the update via drip marketing posts on X. Once version 5.1 goes live, players will be able to pull for her on her specific Event Wish banner.

As always, the official drip marketing posts reveal details about the upcoming characters' visions and parts of their backstory. This article discusses all the new information about Xilonen as showcased in the 5.1 drip marketing posts.

Xilonen will be released in Genshin Impact version 5.1

The official 5.1 drip marketing posts have finally revealed Xilonen to be the next character from Natlan who will become playable. While leaks had already suggested this previously, Xilonen's playability status and release version have now been confirmed.

Xilonen is the brand new character to be revealed in the 5.1 drip marketing. She is a Geo vision holder, and it is implied that she will be a 5-star character. Her drip marketing introduces her as a Nanatzcayan Smith, well known across Natlan for her forging skills.

While many line up at Xilonen's workshop to take a look at her in action using the hammer and anvil, she does not bother much with anyone and gives her full attention to her work. Here's what the Pyro Archon, Mavuika, has to say about her:

"Hey there, Xilonen! So, about the sunglasses you made me last time... Got a couple of details I'd like to adjust, especially with the temple tip patterning... Hmm? Where'd she go? It's not even time for her lunch break yet... Hey! Xilonen! You there? C'mon, let's go over the particulars of the glasses manufacturing process again—"

Xilonen release version, rarity, and other info

As confirmed by HoYoverse, Xilonen will be released in Genshin Impact's version 5.1 on October 9, 2024. While there hasn't been any confirmation regarding which half Xilonen's banner will be on, it is likely that she will be featured in the first phase of version 5.1.

Leaks about Xilonen have disclosed her rarity as 5-star, but players will have to wait till the Genshin Impact 5.1 livestream for confirmation. Leakers have also shared that she may be a Sword user, but in the absence of validation from HoYoverse, players can only speculate and wait for the official announcement.

