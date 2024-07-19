Genshin Impact Xilonen leaks: Release window, kit, and abilities

Xilonen is an upcoming playable character in Genshin Impact who appeared in the latest Natlan trailer amongst many others. She is a Geo unit who has been confirmed to debut in the upcoming version 5.1. Although the update has yet to start, reliable sources have already leaked many important information regarding her.

She is expected to be a 5-star Sword character capable of decreasing the Elemental RES of opponents and healing party members. The following section dives into everything new known from the Genshin Impact Xilonen leaks.

Disclaimer: This article is based on early Natlan leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take all information with a grain of salt.

Genshin Impact Xilonen release version and kit leaks

The Natlan Ignition trailer teased many upcoming Genshin Impact characters in Natlan. This also includes Xilonen who appears resting on the tree and supposedly has the flashiest character design. The developers recently confirmed via drip marketing that Xilonen will debut in the version 5.1 update.

Although there is an official announcement, we can safely speculate her release dates using the current patch cycle (42 days per update). Here is a quick overview:

Version 5.0 update: August 28, 2024

August 28, 2024 Version 5.1 update: October 9, 2024

She can either debut in Phase I banners on October 9, 2024, or in Phase II banners speculated to drop on October 30, 2024, respectively. Since Xilonen will be a new 5-star character, the chances of her releasing in the Phase I banner are high.

Xilonen weapon and kit leaks

As mentioned earlier, Xilonen is a Geo unit, as confirmed in the Genshin Impact Natlan teaser. Furthermore, she is expected to be a Sword user, based on leaks from Mero. The leaker has a good track record and has revealed correct information on several occasions.

Fortunately, Mero has also leaked Xilonen's potential kit and abilities on their Telegram channel. Let's take a brief look at it.

Normal and Charged Attacks

Xilonen performs three rapid Sword strikes using her Normal Attacks. Meanwhile, her Charged Attack consumes some stamina to unleash a forward kick.

Additionally, under her Nightsoul Blessing state, she performs four consecutive kicks in her roller blades and is unable to do Charged Attacks.

Elemental Skill

Upon casting the Elemental Skill, Xilonen leaps forward dealing Geo DMG scaling off her DEF, and enters the Nightsoul's Blessing state where she uses roller blades to move freely and perform high leaps.

Xilonen's Skill enables her to generate Source Samples around her. While the first sample will always be Geo, the others can change to the elements of the Cryo/Hydro/Pyro/Electro party members. Each Source Sample will reduce the opponent's Elemental RES of that element. Once her Nightsoul points reach the maximum, she will consume them all and use all Source Samples collected.

Players should note Xilonen's Nightsoul's Blessing has some restrictions like her Nightsoul points having a nice second limit. After which, they will be depleted immediately.

Elemental Burst

Xilonen uses her Phlogiston Stereo Mixer (Portable Edition) to deal Nightsoul-aligned AoE Geo DMG to enemies scaling off her DEF. Furthermore, she will trigger one of the following abilities based on the Source Samples she has:

If she has two or more Source Samples that have gone elemental conversion, she will nearby nearby characters based on her DEF.

If they are less than two, she will deal AoE Geo DMG for two more instances.

Passive skill

Here's Xilonen's potential passive skill in Genshin Impact:

Passive Talent 1: If Xilonen has two or more Source Samples that have undergone conversion, provides her with 35 Nightsoul points upon hitting foes with Normal Attacks or Plunging Attacks during the Nightsoul's Blessing state. Otherwise, her DMG is increased by 30%.

Passive Talent 2: Once Xilonen's Nightsoul points reach maximum, she triggers an effect similar to Nightsoul Burst. Additionally, when teammates trigger Nightsoul Bursts, her DEF gets increased.

Passive Talent 3: Allows her to use Phlogiston to maintain Nightsoul's Blessing after Nightsoul points deplete. She can be used for Nightsoul Transmission in Natlan region, wherein she has a four-second limit. However, the limit can be extended by using Xilonen's Elemental Skill.

Constellation

Listed below are Xilonen's Constellation, based on leaks via Mero:

C1: Reduces Nightsoul consumption rate. Furthermore, the on-field unit's resistance to interruption increases when Source Samples are active.

Reduces Nightsoul consumption rate. Furthermore, the on-field unit's resistance to interruption increases when Source Samples are active. C2 : Provides more buffs depending on the party members' elements.

: Provides more buffs depending on the party members' elements. C3 : Increases the level of Elemental Skill by three.

: Increases the level of Elemental Skill by three. C4: After using Elemental Skill, gains Blooming Blessing for 15 seconds. Under its effects, the active unit's Normal and Charged Attack DMG is increased by 65% of Xilonen's DEF for six instances.

After using Elemental Skill, gains Blooming Blessing for 15 seconds. Under its effects, the active unit's Normal and Charged Attack DMG is increased by 65% of Xilonen's DEF for six instances. C5 : Increases the level of Elemental Burst by three.

: Increases the level of Elemental Burst by three. C6: When Xilonen sprints, leaps, or uses her Normal and Plunge Attacks in the Nightsoul's Blessing state, she gains Imperishable Night's Blessing once every 15 seconds. Under its effects, her Normal and Plunge Attack damage is increased and her Nightsoul's Blessing time limit countdown is paused. She does not utilize Nightsoul points, Phlogiston, or Stamina during this period and her Nightsoul's Blessing doesn't end after reaching max points. Additionally, she deals 300% of her DEF as increased damage when using Normal and Plunge Attacks.

Here's a list of all the buffs Xilonen provides after unlocking her second Constellation in Genshin Impact:

Pyro: 40% ATK increase

40% ATK increase Hydro: 40% HP increase

40% HP increase Cryo: 50% CRIT DMG increase

50% CRIT DMG increase Geo: 30% CRIT Rate increase

30% CRIT Rate increase Electro: Restores 20 Energy and reduces Elemental Burst CD.

These buffs are applied to all the party members. This makes Xilonen's C2 one of the best Constellations for a support unit in the game.

Signature weapon

Here are the potential stats and passive on Xilonen's rumored signature weapon in Genshin Impact at level 90 refinement rank one, as per leaks from Mero:

Base ATK: 542

542 Second stat: 82.7% DEF

82.7% DEF Passive: Gain "Ode to Flowers" after Normal or Plunging Attacks hit an opponent: DEF increases by 10% for 6s. Max 2 stacks. Can trigger once per 0.1s. When this effect reaches 2 stacks or the 2nd stack's duration is refreshed, increase Normal and Plunging Attack CRIT Rate and CRIT DMG by 1%/8% respectively for every 1,000 DEF the equipping character has, up to a maximum of 3.2%/25.6%. Also increases other party members' All Elemental DMG Bonus on the same basis by 8%, up to a maximum of 25.6%. These increases last 15s. Elemental DMG Bonuses gained by characters in this way cannot stack.

The Base ATK of Xilonen's signature Sword is slightly low for a 5-star weapon, but the second stat provides a massive DEF bonus. The passive grants the user a DEF% bonus and increases the Crit Rate and Crit DMG of their Normal Attack and Plunge Attack based on their overall DEF.

Furthermore, the weapon's passive also provides Elemental DMG Bonuses to all party members scaling off the wielder's DEF. It is unknown if these buffs apply to Xilonen as well, but it is still an amazing passive skill.

Overall, Xilonen's signature looks interesting since it not only increases the wielder's DMG potential but also provides a lot of buffs to other team members, allowing the character to play a support role as well.

In any case, it is still very early to say since this is only based on leaks

