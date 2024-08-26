Genshin Impact 5.1 characters: Official and leaked banners

HoYoverse has finally revealed the new playable character for the upcoming Genshin Impact 5.1 update. This version will only release one unit, namely Xilonen, which most players would remember from the Ignition Teaser. According to leaks from reliable sources, it is speculated that she is a 5-star character, meaning the remaining three Event Wishes will be character reruns.

This article will cover the officials and leaked characters banners for Genshin Impact 5.1 along with the potential release schedule.

Note: Some aspects of the following article are based on leaks and are subject to change.

Genshin Impact 5.1 banner characters and rerun leaks

Expand Tweet

Trending

HoYoverse has officially confirmed that Xilonen will be the only new playable character in the Genshin Impact 5.1 update via usual drip marketing on X. The said version is expected to go live on October 9, 2024, so players can expect her to be released on one of the following dates:

Phase I - October 9, 2024

- October 9, 2024 Phase II - October 29, 2024

Since Xilonen is rumored to be the 5-star unit and it is an early Natlan patch, she might debut in the first phase of version 5.1.

Also read: Version 5.0 to 5.3 banner schedule leaks

Expand Tweet

Xilonen is a new Geo character from the Children of Echoes tribe and is expected to be a 5-star. Rumor has it that she is a Sword user and will likely be an amazing support unit that provides a ton of buffs. This information was shared by HomDGCat, who has a good track record with leaks, so it is likely credible.

Genshin Impact 5.1 rerun leaks

As of this writing, there's no information available on the character reruns in version 5.1. However, Travelers can expect the potential Event Wishes to be leaked once the beta begins on August 28, 2024.

On a related note, Natlan is also expected to have an Archon banner marathon, as per the trend in Sumeru and Fontaine. Since Raiden Shogun is in version 5.0, only these characters are likely to be in version 5.1:

Venti

Zhongli

Nahida

Since Xilonen is a Geo character, Zhongli has a higher chance of returning in version 5.1. That said, this is only speculation and readers must take it with a grain of salt.

Check out our other Genshin Impact articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!