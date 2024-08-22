Best characters to pull in Genshin Impact 5.0, ranked

The release of Genshin Impact's brand-new nation of Natlan is less than seven days away, on August 28, 2024. A new update automatically means new characters and weapons to pull for. The new 5-star characters debuting on the Event Wish banner in version 5.0 are Mualani and Kinich, while older 5-star characters, Kazuha and Raiden Shogun, will have their rerun banners. A new 4-star character, Kachina, will also be featured during the first half of v5.0.

For those debating whether to go for the new Natlan characters or the older units in the Genshin Impact 5.0 update, this article discusses each character's pull value based on their utility and meta potential.

Note: This article is subjective and the rankings reflect the writer's opinion.

Best characters to get in Genshin Impact 5.0

4) Raiden Shogun

Although Raiden Shogun is still a very strong sub-DPS/support unit, you can skip her in this patch (Image via HoYoverse)

Since her release almost three years ago, Raiden Shogun has been surpassed by a few other characters. Regardless, she is still relevant, and her addition to any team can considerably increase everyone's DMG potential. She is a strong 5-star Electro sub-DPS and support character who is extremely useful in Quicken, Aggravate, and Hyperbloom teams.

If you already have Raiden Shogun's C1, you may want to pull for her C2. Although unlocking this constellation gives her a considerable personal damage boost, do note that her DMG output at C2 can be eclipsed by many newer C0 characters.

If you don't have Raiden Shogun yet, you can pull for her if you like her gameplay and her utility. However, she is not exactly a must-pull character anymore.

3) Mualani

Mualani is a good pick for Vaporize teams (Image via HoYoverse)

Mualani is a 5-star Hydro DPS character arriving in the first half of version 5.0. While she performs best when put in Vaporize teams, her high personal damage multipliers ensure that she also does well in other team compositions.

Despite being a Catalyst user, Mualani's Hydro application is on the slower side, meaning she is not very flexible at triggering different reactions in various team compositions. A Vaporize team with Xiangling or a mono-Hydro/double Hydro team with Furina are her best options.

If you like Mualani's design and her gameplay, you can pull for her. However, if you already have a good Hydro DPS like Neuvillette, you can skip her and save for future Natlan characters.

2) Kinich

Kinich is a very strong Dendro DPS character (Image via HoYoverse)

Kinich is a new character that will be released during the second half of version 5.0. He is a 5-star Dendro DPS character with very high personal damage who can outperform most current Dendro DPS if put in the right team compositions (and with a good build). Since he is an on-field damage dealer, he performs best as the main DPS or hypercarry.

Burning and Burgeon teams and Kinich's best team options as his kit benefits specifically from these two reactions. So if you have recently pulled for Emilie, or have other well-built Pyro characters like Xiangling or Bennett, pulling for Kinich will greatly benefit you.

1) Kazuha

Kazuha is one of the best support units in the game (Image via HoYoverse)

Even years after his release, Kazuha remains a staple in Genshin Impact's meta. This 5-star Anemo support is very flexible and can fit into a variety of team compositions. Moreover, his playstyle is quite simple and beginner-friendly.

Kazuha is one of the best support units in the title, and his presence in any team boosts overall performance by a significant margin.

For players who don't have him and are looking for a great support character with amazing overall utility, Kazuha should be your top pick in the Genshin Impact 5.0 character lineup.

