Genshin Impact Chain Breaker stats, materials, and best characters

Chain Breaker is a brand new 4-Star Bow that will be released in version 5.0 of Genshin Impact. It is a forgeable bow, and players will be able to forge it once the new Natlan update is live. Chain Breaker is one of the five new craftable weapons that will be available after the release of version 5.0.

This article discusses how you can obtain the Chain Breaker bow, along with its stats and ascension materials, as well as the best characters to equip it on.

Disclaimer: Parts of this article are based on leaked information gathered from Honey Hunter World, and may be subject to change upon actual release.

Genshin Impact Chain Breaker stats and weapon passive

Chain Breaker has an ATK% bonus (Image via HoYoverse)

This 4-Star Bow will be available to forge once players reach Natlan in the new 5.0 update. These are its stats:

Level Base ATK ATK% Level 1

44 6.0% Level 90

565 27.6%

The weapon passive for Chain Breaker comprises the following:

Flower Feather Song: For every party member from Natlan or who has a different Elemental Type from the equipping character, the equipping character gains 4.8% increased ATK. When there are no less than 3 of the aforementioned characters, the equipping character gains 24 Elemental Mastery.

Genshin Impact Chain Breaker ascension materials

Chain Breaker uses new Natlan ascension materials (Image via HoYoverse)

Chain Breaker can be ascended to Level 90, which will require the following materials:

3 Night-Wind's Mystic Consideration

9 Night-Wind's Mystic Premonition

9 Night-Wind's Mystic Augury

4 Night-Wind's Mystic Revelation

15 Feathery Fins

18 Lunar Fins

27 Chasmlight Fins

10 Juvenile Fangs

15 Seasoned Fangs

18 Tyrant's Fangs

150K Mora

Out of these materials, the Night-Wind's Mystic Consideration, Premonition, Augury, and Revelation are new weapon ascension materials that need to be farmed from the Natlan weapon domain 'Ancient Watchtower'.

The Juvenile, Seasoned, and Tyrant's Fangs are weapon ascension items dropped by Natlan Saurians. They can also be obtained in-game via Stardust Exchange.

Genshin Impact Chain Breaker: How to obtain and forge?

Since Chain Breaker is a forgeable weapon, players need to obtain its Blueprint first and learn it, following which the weapon can be forged. The Forging Blueprint for the 4-Star Bow can be obtained from Alom at Natlan's smithy. Once you have purchased the Blueprint, you can forge the bow at the blacksmith's. Forging Chain Breaker requires the following materials:

1 Borderland Bow Billet (Natlan Trounce Domain Challenge Reward)

50 Condessence Crystals

50 White Iron Chunks

500 Mora

Genshin Impact Chain Breaker: Best characters to equip

on

DPS characters can make good use of the Chain Breaker bow (Image via HoYoverse)

While its ATK% passive makes Chain Breaker a standard Bow that you can equip on any DPS Bow user, its secondary passive is rather niche. The more Natlan characters you have in your party, the more the DMG output of the character this bow is equipped on. Additionally, if you have three characters from Natlan in your party, the character equipping Chain Breaker also gets an extra 24 Elemental Mastery.

This essentially means that if you have three characters hailing from Natlan in your party, Chain Breaker will give an additional 14.4% ATK bonus and 24 Elemental Mastery to the character equipping it. This makes the bow ideal for any DPS bow character, as long as you have more than one or two Natlan characters in your party.

Characters who can make the best use of Chain Breaker include Tighnari, Lyney, Yoimiya, Ganyu, Fischl, Sethos, Childe, Gorou, and Amber.

