Genshin Impact Xbox Series X/S release date officially announced

Genshin Impact Xbox Series X/S release date is finally out. HoYoverse's title has been a massive hit in the gaming community ever since it was released in 2020. Now, the gacha title is finally ready to be launched on Xbox consoles. During the Opening Night Live at Gamescom, HoYoverse revealed that Genshin Impact would be launching on Xbox Series X/S consoles on November 20, 2024.

This article covers everything you need to know before the gacha title arrives on Xbox.

Genshin Impact Xbox Series X/S release date revealed at Gamescom 2024

During the Opening Night Live at Gamescom 2024, MiHoYo's Genshin Impact was revealed to be making its way to Xbox consoles. At this time, the game is set to be playable on the Xbox Series X or S. That said, there is no news on whether the game will be available for the Xbox One or not.

The title was first released back in 2020 for PC, Android, iOS, and the PS4. Following this, it saw a PS5 release in 2021. Xbox players were unable to play the game until this year. The title is now available for pre-purchase on Xbox.

With the Genshin Impact Xbox Series X/S release date out, interested gamers who want to pre-order the Genshin Impact bundle on Xbox will get multiple rewards. These are:

  • Wishing Item: Acquaint Fate x2
  • Currency: Mora x150,000
  • Character EXP Material: Hero's Wit x15
  • Weapon Enhancement Material: Mystic Enhancement Ore x20
  • Food Item: Rainbow Macarons x10

Furthermore, players can get limited-time rewards by pre-ordering the bundle. The bonus in-game items are:

  • Advanced Character EXP Material: Hero's Wit ×15
  • Advanced Weapon Enhancement Material: Mystic Enhancement Ore ×20

All these items will be offered to players after the game is officially launched on November 20, 2024. The pre-order bundle is available for $9.99. That covers everything you need to know about the Genshin Impact Xbox Series X/S release date.

