Flute of Ezpitzal in Genshin Impact: Stats, materials, and best characters

The Flute of Ezpitzal is a new 4-star sword in Genshin Impact. This weapon can be obtained via crafting, and its blueprint can be purchased from the blacksmith in Natlan. It offers a low Base ATK in exchange for a higher value of DEF at Level 90. Although there aren't many DEF-scaling sword users in the game, this weapon might be a good free-to-play option for them.

This article will cover the Flute of Ezpitzal's stats and passives, the materials required to upgrade the weapon, the best characters who can use it, and how to obtain it in the game.

Note: Some of the information about the weapon's ascension materials is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Flute of Ezpitzal in Genshin Impact: Essential details

Stats and skills

Flute of Ezpitzal stats and passive officially released (Image via HoYoverse)

The Flute of Ezpitzal is one of the five craftable 4-star weapons introduced in Genshin Impact version 5.0. Here are the stats of this weapon and its passive effect at Level 90:

Base ATK: 454

454 Secondary Stat: 69% DEF

69% DEF Passive Effect at refinement 1/2/3/4/5: Using an Elemental Skill increases DEF by 16/20/24/28/32% for 15s.

The weapon provides a massive DEF bonus to the equipping character even at Refinement Rank 1, and triggering the weapon's passive effect is fairly easy as well.

Weapon Ascension materials

Weapon ascension materials (Image via HoYoverse)

Here's a list of all the materials required for ascension and leveling up the Flute of Ezpitzal till Level 90:

Blazing Sacrificial Heart's Terror x 3

Blazing Sacrificial Heart's Hesitance x 9

Blazing Sacrificial Heart's Resolve x 9

Blazing Sacrificial Heart's Splendor x 4

Ruined Hilt x 15

Splintered Hilt x 18

Still-Smoldering Hilt x 27

Juvenile Fang x 10

Seasoned Fang x 15

Tyrant's Fang x 18

Mora x 150,000

The Weapon Ascension material Blazing Sacrificial Heart's Terror/Hesitance/Resolve/Splendor may be farmed on Monday, Thursday, and Sunday in the Ancient Watchtower domain in Natlan. Among other materials required for ascension, the various rarities of Hilts can be obtained from the Praetorian Golem, and the Fangs can be obtained from the Saurians in Natlan.

How to get the Flute of Ezpitzal

The Flute of Ezpitzal is a craftable 4-star sword. To craft it, you need the weapon's blueprint. You can purchase the blueprint of this sword from Arlom, the blacksmith in Natlan. Once you've acquired the blueprint, head to a blacksmith and craft the sword.

Keep in mind that crafting this weapon requires the following items:

Borderland Sword Billet

Condessence Crystal x 50

White Iron Chunk x 50

Mora x 500

The Borderland Sword Billet is a weapon-forging material that has a probability of being obtained from beating the weekly Trounce Domains in Natlan. You can also craft this material by combining two Dream Solvents with either a Northlander Sword Billet or a Midlander Sword Billet.

Best characters for the Flute of Ezpitzal

Chiori and Albedo are good options for this weapon (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned, the Flute of Ezpitzal offers a significant DEF bonus in exchange for a low Base ATK. There are currently just two DEF scaling sword users in Genshin Impact: Albedo and Chiori. Fortunately, both have talents that scale with DEF, so they can effectively use the weapon's stats and passive. Both characters frequently use their Elemental Skills, making it easy for them to activate the weapon's passive effect.

