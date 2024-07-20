Genshin Impact Surf's Up: Ascension materials, weapon stats, and best characters to use on

  • home icon
By Virat Fumakia
Modified Aug 22, 2024 10:05 GMT
mualani weapon materials in genshin impact
Mualani as seen in Natlan teaser. (Image via HoYoverse)

Surf's Up in Genshin Impact is a new 5-star catalyst that will be Mualani's signature weapon. It provides the wielder with Crit DMG and buffs their Normal Attacks after casting Elemental Skill. It synergizes well with Mualani's kit and is the best weapon option for her.

Mualani is one of the new version 5.0 characters and many players wish to obtain her. It follows that fans would opt to summon her signature weapon and must be curious about the materials needed to ascend it.

This article lists the ascension materials needed to upgrade Mualani's signature catalyst, Surf's Up. It also provides details about the weapon's stats and the best characters to use it.

Surf's Up materials in Genshin Impact

HoYoverse has now officially revealed the ascension materials required to level up Mualani's weapon in Genshin Impact. The majority of these resources are unavailable in the game's current version and will introduced alongside the Natlan region's release in version 5.0.

Here is a list of items needed to level up Surf's Up to level 90:

Ascension LevelMaterials RequiredMora Required
Level 205x Sacrificial Heart's Terror,
5x Shard of a Shattered Will,
3x Juvenile Fang		10,000
Level 405x Sacrificial Heart's Hesitance,
18x Shard of a Shattered Will,
12x Juvenile Fang		20,000
Level 509x Sacrificial Heart's Hesitance,
9x Locus of a Clear Will,
9x Seasoned Fang		30,000
Level 60
5x Sacrificial Heart's Resolve,
18x Locus of a Clear Will,
14x Seasoned Fang
45,000
Level 709x Sacrificial Heart's Resolve,
14x Sigil of a Striding Will,
9x Tyrant's Fang
55,000
Level 806x Sacrificial Heart's Splendor,
27x Sigil of a Striding Will,
18x Tyrant's Fang
65,000

Let's also take a look at the total amount of resources needed for upgrading Mualani's weapon to the maximum level:

  • Sacrificial Heart's Terror x5
  • Sacrificial Heart's Hesitance x14
  • Sacrificial Heart's Resolve x14
  • Sacrificial Heart's Splendor x6
  • Shard of a Shattered Will x23
  • Locus of a Clear Will x27
  • Sigil of a Striding Will x41
  • Juvenile Fang x15
  • Seasoned Fang x23
  • Tyrant's Fang x27
  • Mystic Enhancement Ore x908
  • Mora x1,130,940

Best characters for Surf's Up in Genshin Impact

Surf's Up is an upcoming weapon expected to be released in the version 5.0 update. It will have the following stats at level 90:

Base ATK542
Secondary stat88.2% Crit DMG

Furthermore, it features the following passive effect at R1:

"Max HP increased by 20%. Every 12s, the following will occur within 10s after using an Elemental Skill: Gain 4 Scorching Summer stacks. Each stack increases Normal Attack DMG by 12%. In this duration, every 1.5s: After a Normal Attack hits an opponent, remove 1 stack; once every 1.5s: After triggering a Vaporize reaction on an opponent, add 1 stack. Max 4 Scorching Summer stacks."

This 5-star catalyst will provide its wielder with a ton of Crit DMG and will be suitable for characters that rely on their Normal Attacks to deal damage.

Here are all the Genshin Impact characters suitable to equip Surf's Up:

1) Mualani

Mualani (Image via HoYoverse)
Mualani (Image via HoYoverse)

Mualani is a new 5-star Hydro character who will be the obvious choice for Surf's Up as it is her signature weapon. It is designed to synergize with her kit and maximize her damage output. Considering her Hydro DMG scales off her max HP, the weapon is ideal for her.

Mualani's gameplay includes using her Elemental Skill to enter the Nightsoul's Blessing state and using a special type of Normal Attack to deal damage. This would be greatly enhanced by the weapon's passive.

2) Klee

Klee (Image via HoYoverse)
Klee (Image via HoYoverse)

Klee is a 5-star Pyro character released in Genshin Impact version 1.0. She uses her Normal and Charged Attacks to deal a lot of damage to enemies and trigger elemental reactions.

While she does not benefit from the HP provided by Surf's Up, she can utilize its buffs and trigger the Vaporize reaction to gain stacks.

3) Wriothesley

Wriothesley (Image via HoYoverse)
Wriothesley (Image via HoYoverse)

Wriothesley is a 5-star Cryo catalyst user who debuted in version 4.1. He relies on his Normal Attacks to deal most of his damage and features a low cooldown on his Elemental Skill, making this a good option.

However, it is important to note that the additional HP will be wasted on him and he won't be able to trigger the Vaporize reaction to regain stacks.

4) Wanderer

Wanderer (Image via HoYoverse)
Wanderer (Image via HoYoverse)

First released in version 3.3, Wanderer is the former Fatui Harbingers, Scaramouche. He is an Anemo DPS who can use his Elemental Skill to fly. Additionally, his Normal Attacks are the main source of his damage. Both of these reasons can make him a good choice for Mualani's signature weapon.

That said, similar to the previous entry, he cannot make good use of the increased HP and cannot trigger the Vaporize reaction.

