Genshin Impact Surf's Up: Ascension materials, weapon stats, and best characters to use on

Surf's Up in Genshin Impact is a new 5-star catalyst that will be Mualani's signature weapon. It provides the wielder with Crit DMG and buffs their Normal Attacks after casting Elemental Skill. It synergizes well with Mualani's kit and is the best weapon option for her.

Mualani is one of the new version 5.0 characters and many players wish to obtain her. It follows that fans would opt to summon her signature weapon and must be curious about the materials needed to ascend it.

This article lists the ascension materials needed to upgrade Mualani's signature catalyst, Surf's Up. It also provides details about the weapon's stats and the best characters to use it.

Surf's Up materials in Genshin Impact

HoYoverse has now officially revealed the ascension materials required to level up Mualani's weapon in Genshin Impact. The majority of these resources are unavailable in the game's current version and will introduced alongside the Natlan region's release in version 5.0.

Here is a list of items needed to level up Surf's Up to level 90:

Ascension Level Materials Required Mora Required Level 20 5x Sacrificial Heart's Terror,

5x Shard of a Shattered Will,

3x Juvenile Fang 10,000 Level 40 5x Sacrificial Heart's Hesitance,

18x Shard of a Shattered Will,

12x Juvenile Fang 20,000 Level 50 9x Sacrificial Heart's Hesitance,

9x Locus of a Clear Will,

9x Seasoned Fang 30,000 Level 60

5x Sacrificial Heart's Resolve,

18x Locus of a Clear Will,

14x Seasoned Fang

45,000 Level 70 9x Sacrificial Heart's Resolve,

14x Sigil of a Striding Will,

9x Tyrant's Fang

55,000 Level 80 6x Sacrificial Heart's Splendor,

27x Sigil of a Striding Will,

18x Tyrant's Fang

65,000

Let's also take a look at the total amount of resources needed for upgrading Mualani's weapon to the maximum level:

Sacrificial Heart's Terror x5

Sacrificial Heart's Hesitance x14

Sacrificial Heart's Resolve x14

Sacrificial Heart's Splendor x6

Shard of a Shattered Will x23

Locus of a Clear Will x27

Sigil of a Striding Will x41

Juvenile Fang x15

Seasoned Fang x23

Tyrant's Fang x27

Mystic Enhancement Ore x908

Mora x1,130,940

Also read: Genshin Impact Mualani ascension materials

Best characters for Surf's Up in Genshin Impact

Surf's Up is an upcoming weapon expected to be released in the version 5.0 update. It will have the following stats at level 90:

Base ATK 542 Secondary stat 88.2% Crit DMG

Furthermore, it features the following passive effect at R1:

"Max HP increased by 20%. Every 12s, the following will occur within 10s after using an Elemental Skill: Gain 4 Scorching Summer stacks. Each stack increases Normal Attack DMG by 12%. In this duration, every 1.5s: After a Normal Attack hits an opponent, remove 1 stack; once every 1.5s: After triggering a Vaporize reaction on an opponent, add 1 stack. Max 4 Scorching Summer stacks."

This 5-star catalyst will provide its wielder with a ton of Crit DMG and will be suitable for characters that rely on their Normal Attacks to deal damage.

Here are all the Genshin Impact characters suitable to equip Surf's Up:

1) Mualani

Mualani (Image via HoYoverse)

Mualani is a new 5-star Hydro character who will be the obvious choice for Surf's Up as it is her signature weapon. It is designed to synergize with her kit and maximize her damage output. Considering her Hydro DMG scales off her max HP, the weapon is ideal for her.

Mualani's gameplay includes using her Elemental Skill to enter the Nightsoul's Blessing state and using a special type of Normal Attack to deal damage. This would be greatly enhanced by the weapon's passive.

2) Klee

Klee (Image via HoYoverse)

Klee is a 5-star Pyro character released in Genshin Impact version 1.0. She uses her Normal and Charged Attacks to deal a lot of damage to enemies and trigger elemental reactions.

While she does not benefit from the HP provided by Surf's Up, she can utilize its buffs and trigger the Vaporize reaction to gain stacks.

3) Wriothesley

Wriothesley (Image via HoYoverse)

Wriothesley is a 5-star Cryo catalyst user who debuted in version 4.1. He relies on his Normal Attacks to deal most of his damage and features a low cooldown on his Elemental Skill, making this a good option.

However, it is important to note that the additional HP will be wasted on him and he won't be able to trigger the Vaporize reaction to regain stacks.

Also read: Genshin Impact Wriothesley build guide: Best artifacts, weapons, and team comps

4) Wanderer

Wanderer (Image via HoYoverse)

First released in version 3.3, Wanderer is the former Fatui Harbingers, Scaramouche. He is an Anemo DPS who can use his Elemental Skill to fly. Additionally, his Normal Attacks are the main source of his damage. Both of these reasons can make him a good choice for Mualani's signature weapon.

That said, similar to the previous entry, he cannot make good use of the increased HP and cannot trigger the Vaporize reaction.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.

