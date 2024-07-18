Genshin Impact Mualani ascension materials

By Hijam Tompok
Modified Aug 24, 2024 11:07 GMT
Mualani ascension materials leaked (Image via HoYoverse)
Mualani ascension materials (Image via HoYoverse)

Mualani in Genshin Impact is one of the three characters who will be released in version 5.0. She was first revealed in the Natlan teasers and was seen riding a surfing board on the water that looked like a shark which is part of her abilities. Luckily, Mualani's ascension materials have been officially revealed and some of the items can be pre-farmed, so players looking forward to pulling the Hydro character can prepare in advance.

Genshin Impact Mualani ascension and talent level-up materials

also-read-trending Trending

Here are all the materials required to ascend Mualani in Genshin Impact:

Ascension levelMaterialsMora requiredReward
Level 20Varunada Lazurite Sliver x1, Sprayfeather Gill x3, Sentry's Wooden Whistle x320000Acquaint Fate x1
Level 40Varunada Lazurite Fragment x3, Mark of the Binding Blessing x2, Sprayfeather Gill x10, Sentry's Wooden Whistle x1540000NA
Level 50Varunada Lazurite Fragment x6, Mark of the Binding Blessing x4. Sprayfeather Gill x20, Warrior's Metal Whistle x1260000Acquaint Fate x1
Level 60Varunada Lazurite Chunk x3, Mark of the Binding Blessing x8, Sprayfeather Gill x30, Warrior's Metal Feather x18 80000NA
Level 70Varunada Lazurite Chunk x6, Mark of the Binding Blessing x12, Sprayfeather Gill x45, Saurian-Crowned Warrior's Golden Whistle x12100000Aquaint Fate x1
Level 80Varunada Lazurite Gemstone x6, Mark of the Binding Blessing x20, Sprayfeather Gill x60, Saurian-Crowned Warrior's Golden Whistle x24120000NA

Now, let's take a look at the total amount that one will need to max ascend Mualani and level up all her talents:

  • Varunada Lazurite Sliver x1
  • Varunada Lazurite Fragment x9
  • Varunada Lazurite Chunk x9
  • Varunada Lzarunite Gemstone x6
  • Sprayfeather Gill x168
  • Mark of the Binding Blessing x46
  • Sentry's Wooden Whistle x36
  • Warrior's Metal Whistle x96
  • Saurian-Crowned Warrior's Golden Whistle x129
  • Teachings of Contention x9
  • Guide to Contention x63
  • Philosophies of Contention x114
  • Lightless Mass x18
  • Crown of Insight x3

Also read: Mualani gameplay: Skill, Burst, idle animation, and more

Where to find all the Mualani level-up materials in Genshin Impact

There's still time until Natlan releases, so some of the materials are unavailable in version 4.8. The article will be updated with all the materials once version 5.0 is live. Meanwhile, listed below are the items that can be pre-farmed.

Varunada Lazurite Sliver, Fragment, Chunk, and Gemstone

Varunada Lazurite Sliver (Image via HoYoverse)
Varunada Lazurite Sliver (Image via HoYoverse)

Varunada Lazurite Sliver, Fragment, Chunk, and Gemstone are special materials required to level up Hydro characters. Several normal and weekly bosses drop this item but not all have a 100% drop rate. Here's a list of enemies that are guaranteed to drop this item as of this writing:

  • Hydro Hypostasis
  • Hydro Tulpa
  • Rhodeia of Loch

Hydro Hypostasis can be found in Watatsumi Island of Inazuma and Hydro Tulpa is located in Fontaine. Meanwhile, Rhodeia of Loch is in Liyue.

Lightless Mass

Lightless Mass (Image via HoYoverse)
Lightless Mass (Image via HoYoverse)

Lightless Mass is a talent level-up material obtained after defeating the All-Devouring Narwhal in Fontaine. It is a weekly boss so one can collect the rewards only once every week.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact guides and updates.

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!

Quick Links

Edited by Srijan Sen
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी