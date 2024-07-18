Genshin Impact Mualani ascension materials

Mualani in Genshin Impact is one of the three characters who will be released in version 5.0. She was first revealed in the Natlan teasers and was seen riding a surfing board on the water that looked like a shark which is part of her abilities. Luckily, Mualani's ascension materials have been officially revealed and some of the items can be pre-farmed, so players looking forward to pulling the Hydro character can prepare in advance.
Genshin Impact Mualani ascension and talent level-up materials
Here are all the materials required to ascend Mualani in Genshin Impact:
Now, let's take a look at the total amount that one will need to max ascend Mualani and level up all her talents:
- Varunada Lazurite Sliver x1
- Varunada Lazurite Fragment x9
- Varunada Lazurite Chunk x9
- Varunada Lzarunite Gemstone x6
- Sprayfeather Gill x168
- Mark of the Binding Blessing x46
- Sentry's Wooden Whistle x36
- Warrior's Metal Whistle x96
- Saurian-Crowned Warrior's Golden Whistle x129
- Teachings of Contention x9
- Guide to Contention x63
- Philosophies of Contention x114
- Lightless Mass x18
- Crown of Insight x3
Where to find all the Mualani level-up materials in Genshin Impact
There's still time until Natlan releases, so some of the materials are unavailable in version 4.8. The article will be updated with all the materials once version 5.0 is live. Meanwhile, listed below are the items that can be pre-farmed.
Varunada Lazurite Sliver, Fragment, Chunk, and Gemstone
Varunada Lazurite Sliver, Fragment, Chunk, and Gemstone are special materials required to level up Hydro characters. Several normal and weekly bosses drop this item but not all have a 100% drop rate. Here's a list of enemies that are guaranteed to drop this item as of this writing:
- Hydro Hypostasis
- Hydro Tulpa
- Rhodeia of Loch
Hydro Hypostasis can be found in Watatsumi Island of Inazuma and Hydro Tulpa is located in Fontaine. Meanwhile, Rhodeia of Loch is in Liyue.
Lightless Mass
Lightless Mass is a talent level-up material obtained after defeating the All-Devouring Narwhal in Fontaine. It is a weekly boss so one can collect the rewards only once every week.
