Genshin Impact Mualani ascension materials

Mualani in Genshin Impact is one of the three characters who will be released in version 5.0. She was first revealed in the Natlan teasers and was seen riding a surfing board on the water that looked like a shark which is part of her abilities. Luckily, Mualani's ascension materials have been officially revealed and some of the items can be pre-farmed, so players looking forward to pulling the Hydro character can prepare in advance.

Genshin Impact Mualani ascension and talent level-up materials

Expand Tweet

Trending

Here are all the materials required to ascend Mualani in Genshin Impact:

Ascension level Materials Mora required Reward Level 20 Varunada Lazurite Sliver x1, Sprayfeather Gill x3, Sentry's Wooden Whistle x3 20000 Acquaint Fate x1 Level 40 Varunada Lazurite Fragment x3, Mark of the Binding Blessing x2, Sprayfeather Gill x10, Sentry's Wooden Whistle x15 40000 NA Level 50 Varunada Lazurite Fragment x6, Mark of the Binding Blessing x4. Sprayfeather Gill x20, Warrior's Metal Whistle x12 60000 Acquaint Fate x1 Level 60 Varunada Lazurite Chunk x3, Mark of the Binding Blessing x8, Sprayfeather Gill x30, Warrior's Metal Feather x18 80000 NA Level 70 Varunada Lazurite Chunk x6, Mark of the Binding Blessing x12, Sprayfeather Gill x45, Saurian-Crowned Warrior's Golden Whistle x12 100000 Aquaint Fate x1 Level 80 Varunada Lazurite Gemstone x6, Mark of the Binding Blessing x20, Sprayfeather Gill x60, Saurian-Crowned Warrior's Golden Whistle x24 120000 NA

Now, let's take a look at the total amount that one will need to max ascend Mualani and level up all her talents:

Varunada Lazurite Sliver x1

Varunada Lazurite Fragment x9

Varunada Lazurite Chunk x9

Varunada Lzarunite Gemstone x6

Sprayfeather Gill x168

Mark of the Binding Blessing x46

Sentry's Wooden Whistle x36

Warrior's Metal Whistle x96

Saurian-Crowned Warrior's Golden Whistle x129

Teachings of Contention x9

Guide to Contention x63

Philosophies of Contention x114

Lightless Mass x18

Crown of Insight x3

Also read: Mualani gameplay: Skill, Burst, idle animation, and more

Where to find all the Mualani level-up materials in Genshin Impact

There's still time until Natlan releases, so some of the materials are unavailable in version 4.8. The article will be updated with all the materials once version 5.0 is live. Meanwhile, listed below are the items that can be pre-farmed.

Varunada Lazurite Sliver, Fragment, Chunk, and Gemstone

Varunada Lazurite Sliver (Image via HoYoverse)

Varunada Lazurite Sliver, Fragment, Chunk, and Gemstone are special materials required to level up Hydro characters. Several normal and weekly bosses drop this item but not all have a 100% drop rate. Here's a list of enemies that are guaranteed to drop this item as of this writing:

Hydro Hypostasis

Hydro Tulpa

Rhodeia of Loch

Hydro Hypostasis can be found in Watatsumi Island of Inazuma and Hydro Tulpa is located in Fontaine. Meanwhile, Rhodeia of Loch is in Liyue.

Lightless Mass

Lightless Mass (Image via HoYoverse)

Lightless Mass is a talent level-up material obtained after defeating the All-Devouring Narwhal in Fontaine. It is a weekly boss so one can collect the rewards only once every week.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact guides and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!