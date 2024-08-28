How to unlock Goldflame Qucusaur Tyrant boss in Genshin Impact

The Goldflame Qucusaur Tyrant in Genshin Impact is a new world boss found in the Natlan region. It is located in an underground cave in Huitztli Hill north of the Stadium of the Sacred Flame. The Goldflame Qucusaur Tyrant drops a new character ascension material called Mark of the Binding Blessing. Travelers pulling for Mualani will need this item to level up their local guide in the game.

This article provides a simple guide on how to unlock the Goldflame Qucusaur Tyrant in Genshin Impact and lists all the rewards that can be obtained by defeating it.

Genshin Impact Goldflame Qucusaur Tyrant boss location guide

Goldflame Qucusaur Tyrant location (Image via HoYoverse)

The Goldflame Qucusaur Tyrant is a new boss in Natlan and can be found in an underground cave in Huitztli Hill. To find it, lighting up the entire Natlan map is highly advised. Once that is done, teleport to the Statue of The Seven north of Scions of Canopy and head northwest.

Cave entrance (Image via HoYoverse)

You will find a cave entrance in Huitztli Hill. Enter it and keep moving forward until you find the underground teleport waypoint and the boss arena. Approach the field to challenge the Goldflame Qucusaur Tyrant.

Tips to defeat Goldflame Qucusaur Tyrant

Destroy the Flamewind Feather using Elemental Reactions (Image via HoYoverse)

During the battle, the Goldflame Qucusaur Tyrant will enter a Golden Flame state and summon a Flamewind Feather on the ground. In this state, the boss will gain a shield and start flying. It will also fire strong projectiles at you, so try your best to avoid them.

Since fighting it in this state will be difficult, you must destroy the Flamewind Feather using any element reaction. Doing so a few times will destroy the boss' shield and momentarily stun it. Use this window to use your strongest attacks and defeat it.

Do note that the Goldflame Qucusaur Tyrant has a very high resistance to Pyro. This means using Pyro characters will be less effective.

Goldflame Qucusaur Tyrant rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

Here's a list of all the items that can be obtained by defeating the Goldflame Qucusaur Tyrant:

Mark of the Binding Blessing

Agnidus Agate Sliver

Agnidus Agate Fragment

Agnidus Agate Chunk

Agnidus Agate Gemstone

Prayers of Illumination artifact set

Berserker artifact set

Instructor artifact set

Adventurer artifact set

Gladiator's Finale artifact set

Wanderer's Troupe artifact set

Each reward claim after challenging the Natlan boss will consume 40 Original Resin.

