Genshin Impact 5.0 quests list

The long-awaited Genshin Impact 5.0 update is finally available, along with the new Natlan region and a ton of content, including the regional World Quests. Completing these quests is highly recommended since they not only give access to some hidden locations but also offer a good amount of Primogem rewards.

This article lists all the new World Quests in Genshin Impact 5.0.

All World Quests in Genshin Impact 5.0

1) Lost in the Woods

Lost in the Woods (Image via HoYoverse)

Lost in the Woods is the first World Quest in the nation of Pyro. Start by teleporting to Natlan and follow the path to begin.

During the quest, you must defeat a few enemies before befriending a Saurian. Give the little one a name to get Primogem rewards and a Reaffirmed Accord of Appellation.

2) Revelations of the Past

Explore the ruins while traversing through the lava and complete multiple trials to complete the quest. You will be rewarded with 50 Primogems for completing it.

3) Rite of the Bold

"Go to the Children of Echoes and search for clues concerning the Volcanic Token." (In-game description)

Head over to the Children of Echoes and look for clues about the Volcanic Token. Upon completing this quest, you will get 30 Primogems.

4) Treasures and Collectors

"Try your luck at the Saurian Relics Excavation Site!" (In-game description)

Go to the Saurian Relics Excavation Site and explore the ruins along with a Saurain companion. At the end of the quest, the little one will give you a treasure. Upon completion, you will be rewarded with 30 Primogems in Genshin Impact.

5) Special Friends

"Your Saurian buddy wants to make some new friends..." (In-game description)

Special Friends is a short quest about your Saurian companion making new friends. During the quest, you must make a bridge using a wooden plank and help an Alpaca. You will get 20 Primogems to complete this quest in Genshin Impact.

6) Feeling Like Fish Today!

"Wouldn't it be great if you could catch some fish for your Saurian buddy...? Ace Angler Paimon, you're up!" (In-game description)

Feeling Like Fish Today! is a short and fun quest in which you must clean the water and catch fish with Paimon and a Saurian companion.

7) Lies and Promises

"You discover a Yumkasaurus standing in the way of some treasure. Can you find a way to make it leave...?" (In-game description)

In Lies and Promises, you will find a Yumkasaurus near a treasure. You must try to make it leave the place and have your fellow Saurian companion take the treasure.

8) Lights, Kamera, Action!

"It's time you shot a film starring your Saurian companion!" (In-game description)

As the name suggests, Light, Kamera, Action! is a quest about your shooting a short film featuring your Saurian companion. Upon completion, you will get 20 Primogems.

9) A Saurian Lover's Ordinary Days

"You encounter someone surrounded by three Saurians out in the wild..." (In-game description)

A Saurian Lover's Ordinary Days is a rescue mission in which you must help an injured person. Lure the Saurians with the help of your companion to complete the quest. Upon doing so, you will get 30 Primogems and the recipe for Sour Sauce Kipper.

10) Tepetlisaurus Hide-and-Seek

"After running into a whole bunch of Tepetlisaurs while you're out on the road, you let your Saurian companion go off to play with them. But then it doesn't come back..." (In-game description)

Tepetlisaurus Hide-and-Seek quest is about your Saurian companion who goes missing. You must find it to complete the quest and get 20 Primogems.

11) Weighty Wings

"You find an injured Saurian out in the wild..." (In-game description)

In the Weighty Wings, you must interact with some suspicious warriors and check on the injured Saurian in Genshin Impact.

12) Gifts and Gifts in Return

"Your Saurian companion gifts you the treasures it had been carefully collecting. Now, what would make a good thank-you gift...?" (In-game description)

During Gifts and Gifts in Return, you must go to the Children of Echoes before retrieving the lost gem.

13) Waiting for Seeds to Sprout

"Your Saurian buddy digs up a strange seed..." (In-game description)

You plant a strange seed that your Saurian buddy finds, but it attracts some monsters. You must defeat them to complete the quest and get 30 Primogems in Genshin Impact.

14) Beneath the Crystal Rock

Beneath the Crystal Rock (Image via HoYoverse)

Head to the Sulfurous Veins using the teleport waypoint to find an NPC with "???" over his head near the waypoint. Talk to him to start the quest.

15) Peace to the Slumbering

"The Greater Shadow Pin falls, opening a huge hole in the ground..." (In-game description)

Peace to the Slumbering is a sequel to the Beneath the Crystal Rock quest in Genshin Impact.

16) Tracer no Tracing

"In the depths of some searing ruins, you meet a young woman..." (In-game description)

During the Tracer no Tracing quest in Genshin Impact, you meet Chikya and explore a ruin with her. Completing this will give you 30 Primogems.

17) Seeker no Finding

"Search for the legendary 'elixir that can cure all injuries' with Chikya." (In-game description)

Seeker no Finding is a sequel to Tracer no Tracing quest.

