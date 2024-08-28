Genshin Impact Stride on Rainbows, Split the Waves quest guide

Stride on Rainbows, Split the Waves in Genshin Impact is a new World Quest in Natlan's "People of the Springs" region. It is a pretty short and fun quest, during which you must complete a few Koholasaurus challenges, such as chasing away the birds, collecting particles, and repairing Spiritdoors. Upon completion, you will get 40 Primogems and two chests while also unlocking a new hidden achievement.

Here's a simple guide on how to complete the Stride on Rainbows, Split the Waves quest in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Stride on Rainbows, Split the Waves quest location and guide

Stride on Rainbows, Split the Waves

Talk to Rongo to start the quest (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find an NPC named Rongo on a small island east of the "People of the Springs." Interact with him to start the Stride on Rainbows, Split the Waves quest.

Help Rongo chase the Flowcurrent Birds away

Transform into a Koholasaurus and attack the birds (Image via HoYoverse)

Transform into a Koholasaurus and chase all the Flowcurrent birds away. To do so, get close to them and jump before using the Normal Attack button. You can attack the one resting on the tube without jumping.

Collect 25 Pyro Particles within 600 seconds

Collect the Pyro Particles within the time limit (Image via HoYoverse)

Talk to Rongo to start the second challenge. This time, you must collect 25 Pyro Particles within 600 seconds. It is a pretty easy challenge as there's a lot of time.

Perform the jump action (Image via HoYoverse)

A few particles will be unreachable for the Koholaurus, so you can enter the ripple and perform the jump action to jump very high in the air. Completing this challenge will give you a Shiny Shell and a Common Chest.

Collect the Shiny Shell (Image via HoYoverse)

While you're at it, also collect the Shiny Shell on the surfboard since you will need it for the next objective.

Look around nearby to find a way to repair the Spiritdoors

Place the Shiny Shell on the inscription (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint on the island you're currently at and defeat all the nearby enemies. Next, approach the ancient inscription and collect the third Shiny Shell. Finally, interact with it again and place all three Shiny Shells on the rock.

Check on the Great Training Arena of the Springs and complete the Spiritway Test

Collect all Flowlight Orbs (Image via HoYoverse)

Place all the Shiny Shells and talk to Rongo before adjusting the in-game time to the next day. Talk to him again and complete the final challenge by collecting all the Flowlight Orbs within the time limit. This will also complete the Genshin Impact Stride on Rainbows, Split the Waves quest.

The Light on the Lake achievement (Image via HoYoverse)

Completing the quest will unlock The Light on the Lake achievement, and also give you 40 Primogems as well as a Precious Chest.

