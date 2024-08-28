Genshin Impact 5.0 Shrine of Depths locations

Travelers can find up to four Shrine of Depths in Genshin Impact 5.0's new Natlan map. Although low in count, each Shrine offers a Luxurious Chest, worth 80 Primogems. This is the highest number of Primogems you can get from any chest in the game. It is worth adding that you can also obtain Pyro Sigils from Luxurious Chests, which can later be used to exchange in-game rewards from Natlan's offering system.

This article lists the locations of all four Shrines of Depths in Genshin Impact 5.0.

All four Natlan Shrine of Depths locations in Genshin Impact 5.0

Shrine of Depths #1

Tepeacac Rise Shrine of Depths (Image via HoYoverse)

The first Natlan Shrine of Depths in Genshin Impact is located in Tepeacac Rise. Use the teleport waypoint northeast of the location and head south to find the Shrine near a small pool of water. If you haven't unlocked this waypoint, you can use the one in the Tepeacac Rise and head east to climb the hill before heading south to find the Shrine.

Trending

Use the Key to open it and collect the Luxurious Chest, worth 80 Primogems.

Shrine of Depths #2

Second Shrine is in Sulfurous Veins (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find a Shrine of Depths on the hill in Sulfurous Veins. There's one teleport waypoint nearby that you can use to get to the Shrine. However, if you haven't unlocked it, another way to get here is by using the waypoint southeast of Huitztli Hill and heading straight.

Also read: Genshin Impact 5.0 quest list

Shrine of Depths #3

Shrine of Depths on Huitztli Hill (Image via HoYoverse)

The third Shrine of Depths is located on Huitztli Hill. If you haven't unlocked the waypoint on the hill, you can use the one north of Stadium of the Sacred Flames and head northwest.

Use the Key to unlock the Shrine and open the Luxurious Chest for 80 Primogems.

Shrine of Depths #4

People of the Springs Shrine location (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the Statue of The Seven in Ameyalco Waters and head southwest to find the last Natlan Shrine of Depths in version 5.0. Open the Shrine and get the 80 Primogem rewards in Genshin Impact.

Opening all four Shrines of Depths in Natlan will unlock an achievement called Sanctuary Pilgrim: Pyre Plains (I), worth 10 Primogems. Overall, you can get 330 Primogems from the achievement and all the chests, which is worth two pulls.

How to get Natlan Shrine of Depths Keys

Natlan Statue of The Seven rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

There are two ways to get the Natlan Shrine of Depths Keys in the game. The first is by leveling up the Statue of The Seven. The second is by offering Pyro Sigils to Tona's Flame, which is the new offering system in Natlan.

Follow Sportskeeda for Genshin Impact updates and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!