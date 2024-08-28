The latest Genshin Impact 5.0 update has a ton of content to offer, thanks to the long-awaited release of Natlan. You can complete several challenges and rewards in the new nation of Pyro. This includes a series of achievements that can be unlocked by doing some random tasks or defeating enemies. Doing so will reward you with a lot of Primogems.

This article lists all the new achievements in the Wonders of the World series that you can unlock in Genshin Impact 5.0.

Note: This article is being updated in real time, and more information will be added soon.

Genshin Impact 5.0 achievements list and how to unlock them

1) Et tu, Dinobrute?

Burn the fruits using Pyro (Image via HoYoverse)

Primogem x5

Use Pyro to ignite the Flamegranate before the Gluttonous Yumkasaur Mountain King swallows it, causing the fruit to explode inside the boss' mouth.

2) Saurian-Hunting Black Arrow...

Primogem x5

Destroy Goldflame Qucusaur Tyrant's shield while it is in the Golden Flame state and make it fall to the ground.

3) Gekkostate

Primogem x5

Complete all the Warrior's Challenges of People of the Springs with the highest grade.

4) ...That Will Pierce the Heavens!

Primogem x5

Complete all the Warrior's Challenges of Children of Echoes with the highest grade.

5) Ring Finger - Dowsing Rope

Primogem x5

Complete all the Warrior's Challenges of Scions of the Canopy with the highest grade.

6) Seabird at Noon

Primogem x5

"Help Pania solve the Flowcurrent Birds problem..." (In-game description)

7) The Light on the Lake

Primogem x5

Witness the People of the Springs complete the great training ground.

8) Only the Night Breeze Can Be Heard

Use a Natlan character to perform Nightsoul-aligned attacks (Image via HoYoverse)

Primogem x5

Defeat four opponents using Nightsoul-aligned attacks within five seconds.

9) Six Crowns and Overnight Story

Primogem x20

Reach Reputation level four with all six tribes of Natlan in Genshin Impact.

10) Imperishable Night's Gift

Imperishable Night (Image via HoYoverse)

Primogem x5

Maintain the Nightsoul's Blessing state for 18 seconds.

11) Maybe This is a Good Place to Camp?

Primogem x5

Enter a rest area through the glowing ruin pillars for the second time.

12) Retrieve the Scattered, Escaping Colors

Primogem x5

Return Monetoo to where they belong.

13) "Awake! Night Head!"

Primogem x5

"... But nothing happened" (In-game description)

14) High-Speed Lifting

Primogem x5

Ride a Spiritway for the first time in Genshin Impact.

15) "For the Fairest"

Primogem x5

Help the Flamegranate Tree roots absorb enough liquid phlogiston to make the Mountain King Flamegranates ripen.

16) Only the Training Grounds Are Left?

Primogem x5

"Arrive at the ancient, lost trial site..." (In-game description)

17) Righteous Resistance

Primogem x5

"Anyway, at least the evil machine has been shut down..." (In-game description)

18) Into the Painting...

Primogem x5

Enter the world behind the mural.

19) Dream Through The Web

Primogem x5

"Catch the messages from the night..." (In-game description)

20) ...And Thanks for All the Fish!

Primogem x5

"Thank you for your hospitality!" (In-game description)

21) A New Hope

Primogem x5

"Like a sprouting Seed..." (In-game description)

22) A Final Kindness

Primogem x5

Share some food with the Yumkasaurus blocking the way.

23) Farewell, Friend

Primogem x5

"Thank you for accompanying us on our journey." (In-game description)

24) Blessings Never Come in Pairs...

Primogem x5

"But trouble always comes in threes." (In-game description)

25) "Hot! HOT!"

Primogem x5

"Not a good place for a swim..." (In-game description)

26) Please Stay Your H... Feet

Primogem x5

"Danger can come out of nowhere." (In-game description)

27) Will This Really Work?

Primogem x5

Give the Iridescent Inscription fragments to the Chuno researcher in Genshin Impact.

28) Offering to the Void

Primogem x5

Collect all the Shattered Night Jade and combine them into a sacrificial "Night Jade" offering.

29) By Battle By Settled...

Primogem x5

Complete the Chamber of Night's Trial combat challenge.

30) The Call of War

Primogem x5

Touching the totem of the Chamber of Night's Trial for the first time will unlock this Genshin Impact achievement.

31) O Red Sea, Part, and Clear a Path!

Primogem x5

Complete all the trials of the Sage of Stolen Flame with your Saurian companion to open a path to the bottom of the lava.

32) The Legend of the Legendary Heroes

Primogem x5

Earn the talisman of the Sage of the Stolen Flame by proving the strength of your bond with your Saurian companion in Genshin Impact.

33) Okay, No More Corny Jokes...

Primogem x5

"It's raining Shadow Pins..." (In-game description)

34) "Whoa! What a Twist!"

Primogem x5

"Why not just try and completely turn your train of thought around..." (In-game description)

35) Like Floating Silk...

Primogem x5

Open the Spiritway leading to Upper Santcum.

36) Hidden Path Ahead...

Primogem x5

Complete the Upper Sanctum trial and reveal the floating islands.

37) No Taking Without Permission!

Primogem x5

Return the obsidian idol to the altar of Scions of the Canopy.

38) Whipe of the Heart

Primogem x5

Go to the People of the Springs and watch the improv band's performance.

39) Dance! Dance! Dance!

Primogem x5

Go to the Children of Echoes and watch the Drillbit Dance.

