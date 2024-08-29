All 12 Genshin Impact Master Trainer challenge locations

Master Trainer challenges in Genshin Impact are a new type of time trial that you will encounter in the Natlan region. These challenges allow you to transform into a Saurian and collect as many points as you can during the given time. Each Master Trainer challenge in Genshin Impact's Natlan area comes with its own set of Saurians that you must use to effectively complete the trials and gain rewards.

This article will go over all the Master Trainer challenges that can be found in Genshin Impact's 5.0 update.

Children of Echoes Master Trainer challenge locations in Genshin Impact

The Children of Echoes area has three Master Trainer challenges that you can find scattered throughout the maps of Tequemecan Valley and Basin of Unnumbered Flames. These challenges will require you to take the form of a Teptelisaur and move from point A to B while collecting as many coins as you can.

Master Xiuhyo

Master Xiuhyo's location (Image via HoYoverse)

Master Xiuhyo can be found near Huitztli Hill. Take the Teleport waypoint north of Stadium of the Sacred Flame and follow the path to find her alongside two smaller Teptelisaurs.

Master Centaca

Master Centaca's location (Image via HoYoverse)

Centaca can be found near the Sulfurous Veins area. Take the underground Waypoint near the area and travel to the marked location to find him.

Master Quiltec

Master Quiltec's location (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find Quiltec southeast of Sulfrous Veins. Take the Teleport Waypoint to the area and head south to the top of the mountains. You will find him standing on a wooden platform.

Scions of Canopy Master Trainer challenge locations in Genshin Impact

Similar to Children of Echoes, the Scions of Canopy tribe also offers three master trainer challenges.

Master Lirio

Master Lirio's location (Image via HoYoverse)

Lirio can be found on the left of the Stadium. Take the teleport Waypoint on the left of the Stadium of the Sacred Flame and make your way to the location marked on the map.

Master Cima

Master Cima's location (Image via HoYoverse)

Cima can be located north of the Ancestral temple. The best way to get to her is by using the Blazing Ruins Talent domain and scaling the cliff from the left side till you reach the marked location.

Master Manzana

Master Manzana's location (Image via HoYoverse)

Manzana can also be found near the previous master trainer's location. Take the Teleport Waypoint northeast of the Ancestral temple and go to the marked location. However, keep in mind that you need to complete the To the Night, What is the Night's side quest for him to appear.

People of the Springs Master Trainer challenge locations in Genshin Impact

Just like the other regions, there are a total of three challenges at the People of the Springs. This set of time trials will see you transforming into the Koholasaur.

Master Matzatli

Master Matzali's location (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find him near the Teleport Waypoint on the right side of Teticpac Peak. Take the Teleport Waypoint and go to the marked location to find him standing on a rock in the middle of the river.

Master Tepache

Master Tepache's location (Image via HoYoverse)

Take the Teleport Waypoint north of Ameyalco Waters. Glide down towards the south till you can find Master Tepache standing atop a giant flower.

Master Avuia

Master Avuia's location (Image via HoYoverse)

Master Avuia is located near the People of the Springs. Take the Statue of Seven in the area and head south till you arrive at the marked location. Avuia can be seen standing beside some boxes.

Extra Master Trainer challenge locations in Genshin Impact

Leisurely Driftings

Investigate the Bubble (Image via HoYoverse)

This challenge is found in the lake at the top of the Teticpac Peak. Travel to the location and look for a bubble in the middle of the lake. Investigate the bubble to activate the challenge.

Wavechaser

Bring the floating tube to summon the challenge (Image via HoYoverse)

Take the Teleport Waypoint southeast of People of The Springs. Transform into a Koholasaur and go to the set of floating tubes. Look around and you will find the missing tube near the smaller island. Take it to its original position to summon this challenge.

Amidst the Floating Light

The challenge location (Image via HoYoverse)

Travel to the Teleport Waypoint south of the Ancestral Temple. Make your way to the small island to find this challenge alongside a few Koholasaurs.

