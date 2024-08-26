Best Genshin Impact Kachina build guide: Artifacts, weapons, team comps, and more

Kachina is a new 4-Star character set to be released in version 5.0 of Genshin Impact. Upon release, she will be the first 4-star character from the nation of Natlan. Kachina holds a Geo vision and is a Polearm user. Her unique exploration mechanic allows her to use her drill as a mount to traverse distances and climb up mountains very fast.

This article provides a guide on how to build Kachina, including her artifacts, weapons, best team comps, and some other information.

Kachina build in Genshin Impact

Best artifact sets for Kachina

Taking into account Kachina's kit and gameplay mechanics, these are the best artifacts that you can equip on her:

1) 4-piece Scroll of the Hero of Cinder City

Scroll of the Hero of Cinder City Artifact Set (Image via HoYoverse)

This new 4-piece artifact set from Natlan is the best artifact set for Kachina currently. Not only does this artifact set provide extra Energy Recharge, but it also gives a flat 12% Elemental DMG Bonus for all party members whenever the person equipping this set triggers an Elemental Reaction.

Additionally, if the person equipping this set is in the Nightsoul Blessing state while triggering Elemental reactions, the entire party gets an extra 28% Elemental DMG Bonus for 20 seconds. This bonus can be obtained even if the person equipping the artifact set is off-field, making this a great choice for sub-DPS/support Kachina.

2) 4-piece Archaic Petra

Archaic Petra Artifact Set (Image via HoYoverse)

Since it might take some time to get good pieces for the new Natlan artifact set, you can use the 4-piece Archaic Petra set on Kachina for the time being. This set gives a 15% Geo DMG Bonus, along with an additional 35% Elemental DMG Bonus based on shards created via element-specific Crystallize Reactions.

This is Kachina's second-best artifact set and can be used on her till you farm a good 4-piece set for the Scroll of the Hero of Cinder City.

3) 2-piece Golden Troupe + 2-piece Husk of Opulent Dreams

2-piece Husk of Opulent Dreams along with 2-piece Golden Troupe Artifact Sets (Image via HoYoverse)

This 2pc/2pc mix-and-match set is a low-investment option and can be used for an on-field sub-DPS Kachina. Being a DEF-scaling unit, Kachina can make good use of the 30% DEF Bonus obtained from the 2-piece Husk of Opulent Dreams artifact set. The 2-piece Golden Troupe set increases Elemental Skill DMG by 20% and can be useful for increasing Kachina's personal damage.

Artifact stats priority for Kachina

Kachina should have these main stats on her artifacts (Image via HoYoverse)

Make sure your artifact pieces for Kachina have the following main stats and substats:

Sands : DEF%/Energy Recharge

: DEF%/Energy Recharge Goblet : Geo DMG Bonus/DEF%

: Geo DMG Bonus/DEF% Circlet: Crit Rate/Crit DMG

For artifact substats, prioritize Energy Recharge, Crit Rate/Crit DMG, DEF%, and flat DEF.

Best weapons for Kachina

1) Footprint of the Rainbow

Footprint of the Rainbow (Image via HoYoverse)

This 4-Star Polearm is Kachina's top weapon option, best suited for her kit mechanics. Kachina scales off DEF, and Footprint of the Rainbow provides a 51.7% DEF Bonus at Level 90. Its secondary passive gives an additional 16% DEF Bonus after the use of the Elemental Skill, making this a tailor-made weapon option for Kachina.

2) Favonius Lance

Favonius Lance (Image via HoYoverse)

If your Kachina is lacking Energy Recharge, you can opt to equip Favonius Lance on her. Ideally, you should be able to use Kachina's Elemental Burst every rotation, which requires her to have plenty of Energy Recharge.

Favonius Lance provides 30.6% Energy Recharge at Level 90, along with generating additional Elemental Particles after triggering Crit hits. Hence, equipping Favonius Lance on Kachina will help with Energy Regeneration and increase her support capabilities.

3) Deathmatch

Deathmatch (Image via HoYoverse)

If you want to build Kachina solely for her personal damage, the Deathmatch is a good weapon option for her. This weapon gives a solid 36.8% Crit Rate bonus at Level 90, and an R5 Deathmatch increases DEF% by 32%. However, the other ATK bonuses that the Deathmatch provides are useless on Kachina as she cannot utilize them at all.

If you want to build a full DMG-focused Kachina, you can use a 5-Star Polearm stat stick such as Staff of Homa or Primordial Jade Winged Spear, but the 4-Star weapon options available in the game are overall a better choice for Kachina.

Best Kachina team comps

Kachina, Mualani, Xiangling, Nahida (Image via HoYoverse)

Kachina works best as a support character, and you can build the following teams with her:

Kachina + Mualani + Xiangling + Nahida

Kachina + Mualani + Furina + Sigewinne

Kachina + Chiori + Yelan + Xingqiu

Kachina + Navia + Xiangling + Bennett

Kachina + Chiori + Zhongli + Gorou

Kachina + Kinich + Emilie + Bennett

Kachna + Noelle + Fischl + Gorou

Keep in mind that Kachina's support capabilities are mostly dependent on her equipping the 4-piece Scroll of the Hero of Cinder City. As long as she has that 4-piece artifact set equipped, she can provide great support for a variety of teams.

Kachina talent priority

Kachina's talent priority order is the following:

Elemental Skill > Elemental Burst > Normal ATK

Kachina's utility is reliant mostly on her Elemental Skill, which provides Elemental DMG Bonus to the entire party, so leveling up her Elemental Skill should be the top priority.

Also read this article for a complete list of Kachina's ascension materials in Genshin Impact.

