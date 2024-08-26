Genshin Impact 5.0 free 5-star selector feature release date, duration, and selectable characters

The upcoming Genshin Impact 5.0 update will give away one Standard 5-star character for free to celebrate the game's fourth anniversary. Called A Quest to Kindle Ancient Flames, this event will be available for a limited time after the version 5.0 update. This is a great opportunity for players, especially beginners, to obtain a character they don't have from the Standard Banner.

This article covers everything Travelers need to know about the free 5-star selector in Genshin Impact 5.0, including the event duration and all the included characters.

Genshin Impact 5.0 free 5-star selector event details

A Quest to Kindle Ancient Flames event release date and duration

The A Quest to Kindle Ancient Flames event to obtain a free 5-star character will begin as soon as the version 5.0 update goes live on August 28, 2024, at 11 am (UTC+8). It is important to note that it will be available only until 2:59 pm (UTC+8) on October 8, 2024.

During the event, Travelers can obtain any one 5-star character from the Standard Banner of their choice for free. Try and claim the free character as quickly as possible since the offer will cease to exist once the event ends.

Free 5-star character selector eligibility

The only thing players need to do to obtain the free 5-star character is unlock the Event Wish feature in Genshin Impact. However, Travelers new to the game must be at least Adventure Rank 5 and should have completed Archon Quest Knights of Favonius in Prologue: Act I to unlock the 5-star selector feature.

All selectable character choices

The free 5-star selector options (Image via HoYoverse)

Here's a list of all the characters that are available in the free 5-star selector reward:

Dehya (Pyro - Claymore)

(Pyro - Claymore) Diluc (Pyro - Claymore)

(Pyro - Claymore) Jean (Anemo - Sword)

(Anemo - Sword) Keqing (Electro - Sword)

(Electro - Sword) Mona (Hydro - Catalyst)

(Hydro - Catalyst) Tighnari (Dendro - Bow)

(Dendro - Bow) Qiqi (Cryo - Sword)

As mentioned, this is a great opportunity for beginners to obtain a 5-star character for free and clear all the early content without much struggle. Tighnari, Jean, and Diluc are arguably the best choices of the seven.

Meanwhile, experienced players can pick someone they don't have. Even if they already have all the characters, they can check their Constellations and choose the best ones. From the looks of it, Jean and Tighnari might be the go-to options here.

