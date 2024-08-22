Genshin Impact: Natlan's craftable weapon stats, materials, and effects

The Genshin Impact 5.0 update has finally been released and players can now access the Pyro nation of Natlan. The developer has added a new series of craftable 4-star weapons to the game themed after this new region, and they can be easily forged for use after obtaining the required blueprints.

It is likely that F2P players will heavily benefit from the Natlan craftable weapons as they can be suitable for some old and upcoming characters.

This article will list the stats and effects of all 4-star craftable weapons from Natlan in Genshin Impact.

Note: Information about the ascension materials has been sourced from Honeyhunter and may be subject to change.

Genshin Impact 5.0: All about Natlan's craftable weapons & stats

During the recent livestream, HoYoverse revealed the new craftable 4-star weapons from the Natlan region coming in Genshin Impact's 5.0 update. Here is a quick overview of each one:

Flute of Ezpitzal (Sword)

(Sword) Earth Shaker (Claymore)

(Claymore) Footprint of the Rainbow (Polearm)

(Polearm) Ring of Yaxche (Catalyst)

(Catalyst) Chain Breaker (Bow)

The section below covers details about the stats and passive effects of each weapon from this new set in Genshin Impact.

Flute of Ezpitzal

Flute of Ezpitzal (Image via HoYoverse)

Flute of Ezpitzal is a new craftable sword from Natlan in Genshin Impact that is best suited for Defense-scaling characters in the game.

Let's look at its stats:

Weapon level Base ATK Secondary stat Level 1 41 15% DEF Level 90 454 69% DEF

The sword's passive effect is called "Smoke-and-Mirror Mystery" and it offers the following benefits:

"Increases this character's DEF by 16% for 10s when using an Elemental Skill."

Here are all the materials required to upgrade this weapon:

Level 20: 3x Blazing Sacrificial Heart's Terror, 3x Ruined Hilt, 2x Juvenile Fang, 5,000x Mora

3x Blazing Sacrificial Heart's Terror, 3x Ruined Hilt, 2x Juvenile Fang, 5,000x Mora Level 40: 3x Blazing Sacrificial Heart's Hesitance, 12x Ruined Hilt, 8x Juvenile Fang, 15,000x Mora

3x Blazing Sacrificial Heart's Hesitance, 12x Ruined Hilt, 8x Juvenile Fang, 15,000x Mora Level 50: 6x Blazing Sacrificial Heart's Hesitance, 6x Splintered Hilt, 6x Seasoned Fang, 20,000x Mora

6x Blazing Sacrificial Heart's Hesitance, 6x Splintered Hilt, 6x Seasoned Fang, 20,000x Mora Level 60: 3x Blazing Sacrificial Heart's Resolve, 12x Splintered Hilt, 9x Seasoned Fang, 30,000x Mora

3x Blazing Sacrificial Heart's Resolve, 12x Splintered Hilt, 9x Seasoned Fang, 30,000x Mora Level 70: 6x Blazing Sacrificial Heart's Resolve, 9x Still-Smoldering Hilt, 6x Tyrant's Fang, 35,000x Mora

6x Blazing Sacrificial Heart's Resolve, 9x Still-Smoldering Hilt, 6x Tyrant's Fang, 35,000x Mora Level 80: 4x Blazing Sacrificial Heart's Splendor, 18x Still-Smoldering Hilt, 12x Tyrant's Fang, 45,000x Mora

Earth Shaker

Earth Shaker (Image via HoYoverse)

Earth Shaker is the new craftable Claymore from Natlan in Genshin Impact and can be especially useful for Pyro characters. Here are its stats:

Weapon level Base ATK Secondary stat Level 1 44 6% ATK Level 90 565 27.6% ATK

The Claymore's passive is called "Oath of Qhapaq Nan" and can provide the wielder with the following bonus:

"When a party member triggers a Pyro-related reaction, the equipping character's Elemental Skill DMG is increased by 16% for 8s."

Below are all the materials needed to upgrade this weapon:

Level 20: 3x Blazing Sacrificial Heart's Terror, 3x Ignited Stone, 2x Sentry's Wooden Whistle, 5,000x Mora

3x Blazing Sacrificial Heart's Terror, 3x Ignited Stone, 2x Sentry's Wooden Whistle, 5,000x Mora Level 40: 3x Blazing Sacrificial Heart's Hesitance, 12x Ignited Stone, 8x Sentry's Wooden Whistle, 15,000x Mora

3x Blazing Sacrificial Heart's Hesitance, 12x Ignited Stone, 8x Sentry's Wooden Whistle, 15,000x Mora Level 50: 6x Blazing Sacrificial Heart's Hesitance, 6x Ignited Seed of Life, 6x Warrior's Metal Whistle, 20,000x Mora

6x Blazing Sacrificial Heart's Hesitance, 6x Ignited Seed of Life, 6x Warrior's Metal Whistle, 20,000x Mora Level 60: 3x Blazing Sacrificial Heart's Resolve, 12x Ignited Seed of Life, 9x Warrior's Metal Whistle, 30,000x Mora

3x Blazing Sacrificial Heart's Resolve, 12x Ignited Seed of Life, 9x Warrior's Metal Whistle, 30,000x Mora Level 70: 6x Blazing Sacrificial Heart's Resolve, 9x Ignited Seeing Eye, 6x Saurian-Crowned Warrior's Golden Whistle, 35,000x Mora

6x Blazing Sacrificial Heart's Resolve, 9x Ignited Seeing Eye, 6x Saurian-Crowned Warrior's Golden Whistle, 35,000x Mora Level 80: 4x Blazing Sacrificial Heart's Splendor, 18x Ignited Seeing Eye, 12x Saurian-Crowned Warrior's Golden Whistle, 45,000x Mora

Footprint of the Rainbow

Footprint of the Rainbow (Image via HoYoverse)

Footprint of the Rainbow is the Polearm from the Natlan craftable weapon set and boasts similar stats as the sword. Here's what it offers:

Weapon level Base ATK Secondary stat Level 1 42 11.3% DEF Level 90 510 51.7% DEF

The forgeable Polearm's passive effect in Genshin Impact is called "Pact of Flowing Springs" and gives the below advantages:

"Increases this character's DEF by 16% for 10s when using an Elemental Skill."

Upgrading this weapon will require the following ascension materials:

Level 20: 3x Delirious Decadence of the Sacred Lord, 3x Axis of the Secret Source, 2x Sentry's Wooden Whistle, 5,000x Mora

3x Delirious Decadence of the Sacred Lord, 3x Axis of the Secret Source, 2x Sentry's Wooden Whistle, 5,000x Mora Level 40: 3x Delirious Desolution of the Sacred Lord, 12x Axis of the Secret Source, 8x Sentry's Wooden Whistle, 15,000x Mora

3x Delirious Desolution of the Sacred Lord, 12x Axis of the Secret Source, 8x Sentry's Wooden Whistle, 15,000x Mora Level 50: 6x Delirious Desolution of the Sacred Lord, 6x Sheath of the Secret Source, 6x Warrior's Metal Whistle, 20,000x Mora

6x Delirious Desolution of the Sacred Lord, 6x Sheath of the Secret Source, 6x Warrior's Metal Whistle, 20,000x Mora Level 60: 3x Delirious Demeanor of the Sacred Lord, 12x Sheath of the Secret Source, 9x Warrior's Metal Whistle, 30,000x Mora

3x Delirious Demeanor of the Sacred Lord, 12x Sheath of the Secret Source, 9x Warrior's Metal Whistle, 30,000x Mora Level 70: 6x Delirious Demeanor of the Sacred Lord, 9x Heart of the Secret Source, 6x Saurian-Crowned Warrior's Golden Whistle, 35,000x Mora

6x Delirious Demeanor of the Sacred Lord, 9x Heart of the Secret Source, 6x Saurian-Crowned Warrior's Golden Whistle, 35,000x Mora Level 80: 4x Delirious Divinity of the Sacred Lord, 18x Heart of the Secret Source, 12x Saurian-Crowned Warrior's Golden Whistle, 45,000x Mora

Ring of Yaxche

Ring of Yaxche (Image via HoYoverse)

The new 4-star craftable Catalyst in Genshin Impact from the Pyro nation is called Ring of Yaxche and it can be a good option for many HP-scaling characters who make use of Normal Attacks. Let's look at its stats:

Weapon level Base ATK Secondary stat Level 1 42 9% HP Level 90 510 41.3% HP

The passive effect of the Catalyst is called "Echoes of the Plentiful Land" and provides the following benefits:

"Gain the Jade-Forged Crown effect when using an Elemental Skill: Every 1,000 Max HP will increase the equipping character's Normal Attack DMG by 0.5% for 10s. Normal Attack DMG can be increased this way by a maximum of 16%."

Let's look at all the ascension materials needed for this weapon:

Level 20: 3x Delirious Decadence of the Sacred Lord, 3x Shard of a Shattered Will, 2x Damaged Mask, 5,000x Mora

3x Delirious Decadence of the Sacred Lord, 3x Shard of a Shattered Will, 2x Damaged Mask, 5,000x Mora Level 40: 3x Delirious Desolution of the Sacred Lord, 12x Shard of a Shattered Will, 8x Damaged Mask, 15,000x Mora

3x Delirious Desolution of the Sacred Lord, 12x Shard of a Shattered Will, 8x Damaged Mask, 15,000x Mora Level 50: 6x Delirious Desolution of the Sacred Lord, 6x Locus of a Clear Will, 6x Stained Mask, 20,000x Mora

6x Delirious Desolution of the Sacred Lord, 6x Locus of a Clear Will, 6x Stained Mask, 20,000x Mora Level 60: 3x Delirious Demeanor of the Sacred Lord, 12x Locus of a Clear Will, 9x Stained Mask, 30,000x Mora

3x Delirious Demeanor of the Sacred Lord, 12x Locus of a Clear Will, 9x Stained Mask, 30,000x Mora Level 70: 6x Delirious Demeanor of the Sacred Lord, 9x Sigil of a Striding Will, 6x Ominous Mask, 35,000x Mora

6x Delirious Demeanor of the Sacred Lord, 9x Sigil of a Striding Will, 6x Ominous Mask, 35,000x Mora Level 80: 4x Delirious Divinity of the Sacred Lord, 18x Sigil of a Striding Will, 12x Ominous Mask, 45,000x Mora

Chain Breaker

Chain Breaker (Image via HoYoverse)

Chain Breaker is the latest 4-star craftable Bow from Natlan which can be an amazing option for multiple characters in Genshin Impact. It features the below-mentioned stats:

Weapon level Base ATK Secondary stat Level 1 44 6% ATK Level 90 565 27.6% ATK

The Bow's passive effect is named "Flower-Feather Song" and gives the following buffs to the equipping unit:

"For every party member from Natlan or who has a different Elemental Type from the equipping character, the equipping character gains 4.8% increased ATK. When there are no less than 3 of the aforementioned characters, the equipping character gains 24 Elemental Mastery."

To upgrade this weapon, players need the following resources:

Level 20: 3x Night-Wind's Mystic Consideration, 3x Feathery Fin, 2x Juvenile Fang, 5,000x Mora

3x Night-Wind's Mystic Consideration, 3x Feathery Fin, 2x Juvenile Fang, 5,000x Mora Level 40: 3x Night-Wind's Mystic Premonition, 12x Feathery Fin, 8x Juvenile Fang, 15,000x Mora

3x Night-Wind's Mystic Premonition, 12x Feathery Fin, 8x Juvenile Fang, 15,000x Mora Level 50: 6x Night-Wind's Mystic Premonition, 6x Lunar Fin, 6x Seasoned Fang, 20,000x Mora

6x Night-Wind's Mystic Premonition, 6x Lunar Fin, 6x Seasoned Fang, 20,000x Mora Level 60: 3x Night-Wind's Mystic Augury, 12x Lunar Fin, 9x Seasoned Fang, 30,000x Mora

3x Night-Wind's Mystic Augury, 12x Lunar Fin, 9x Seasoned Fang, 30,000x Mora Level 70 : 6x Night-Wind's Mystic Augury, 9x Chasmlight Fin, 6x Tyrant's Fang, 35,000x Mora

: 6x Night-Wind's Mystic Augury, 9x Chasmlight Fin, 6x Tyrant's Fang, 35,000x Mora Level 80: 4x Night-Wind's Mystic Revelation, 18x Chasmlight Fin, 12x Tyrant's Fang, 45,000x Mora

