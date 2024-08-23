5 best Mualani team comps in Genshin Impact

Mualani is a new 5-Star Hydro character releasing in the first half of version 5.0 of Genshin Impact. She is a Catalyst user and scales off HP. Mualani's personal damage is pretty high, making her a good option for a variety of team compositions. That said, Mualani's top team comp is a Vaporize team composition, which lets you make the most of her kit mechanics.

Read on to find out what all team comps Mualani can be added to, in order to maximize her personal as well as the entire party's damage output.

5 best Mualani team compositions in Genshin Impact

1) Mualani, Kazuha, Xiangling, Zhongli

This team is Mualani's ideal Vaporize team (Image via HoYoverse)

This team is Mualani's best Vaporize team. Xiangling is a great Pyro applicator, and Mualani's kit makes it so her Hydro attacks are a little on the slower side, giving Xiangling enough time to constantly keep re-applying Hydro. Kazuha's addition to this team buffs everyone's damage potential.

Trending

The last slot is a healer/shielder slot, and Zhongli fits in best in this team composition. If you are running this team overworld and not in Abyss, you might feel that you don't really need a healer or shielder. In that case, you can use the last slot as a flex slot and add any character you want.

Keep in mind that in the absence of a Pyro battery for Xiangling, she needs to have enough Energy Recharge so you can use her Elemental Burst every rotation/every other rotation.

2) Mualani, Furina, Xiangling, Baizhu

Furina can buff Mualani's ATK in this team (Image via HoYoverse)

Furina's addition to this team means that you can use the 4-piece Marechaussee Hunter artifact set on Mualani. This team also works as a good Vaporize team, with Furina buffing Mualani's attacks. Baizhu's presence can trigger Bloom and Burgeon reactions at intervals, adding to the team's Elemental DMG output.

Running this team comp will give you Hydro Elemental Resonance, increasing the entire team's HP. Since Mualani is an HP-scaling character, she can greatly benefit from this buff.

3) Mualani, Emilie, Dehya, Zhongli

This team is a good Burn-Vape team comp option for Mualani (Image via HoYoverse)

This team is Mualani's best Burn-Vaporize team. Emilie is the best character to pair with Mualani for this team, but you can replace her with Nahida in case you don't have her. Dehya is a sufficiently good Pyro enabler and will fit in very well in this team as the Pyro applicator for Mualani's Vaporize hits.

A shielder like Zhongli is the best option for the fourth slot, but you can also go for a healer if you want. If you have a very well-built Thoma, you can use him in the fourth slot too, as he can provide both shielding and timely Pyro application.

4) Mualani, Furina, Kazuha, Sigewinne

You can also run Mualani in a double/mono-Hydro team comp (Image via HoYoverse)

While Vaporize teams are the best for Mualani, she can fit into other team comps as well. You can run a double Hydro team without sacrificing a huge chunk of her personal damage. Furina's addition to the team buffs Mualani's damage by a huge margin, but if you don't have Furina you can replace her with other Hydro characters such as Yelan or Candace.

Adding Kazuha to this team provides extra Elemental RES shred, so make sure you have the Viridiscent Venerer artifact set equipped on him. Sigewinne is a good choice for the fourth slot, but you can easily replace her with another Hydro healer such as Kokomi.

This team will also benefit from the extra attack provided by Hydro Elemental Resonance, thus boosting Mualani's damage output.

5) Mualani, Kachina, Dehya, Baizhu

Kachina can act as Mualani's support in this team comp (Image via HoYoverse)

This team works best if you equip the new 4-piece Scroll of the Hero of Cinder City artifact set on Kachina. This artifact set provides an Elemental DMG increase to party members, which can be triggered even if the character equipping the set is off-field.

This can boost Mualani's personal damage, as well as her Vaporize damage. You can replace Dehya with Xiangling in this team, as both can help Mualani trigger Vaporize quite consistently.

Also read these Genshin Impact articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!