Best Genshin Impact Mualani build guide: Artifacts, weapons, team comps, and more

Mualani in Genshin Impact is a new Hydro character and the first 5-star unit from Natlan. She is a Catalyst user and an amazing on-field damage dealer who relies on enhanced Normal Attacks for most of her damage. Mualani also has a new surfing mechanic, which will be very useful in both combat and exploration.

This article will provide a simple guide on how to build Mualani in Genshin Impact by listing some of her best weapons, artifacts, and team comps.

Best Mualani build in Genshin Impact

Best artifacts for Mualani

1) Obsidian Codex

Obsidian Codex (Image via HoYoverse)

A new artifact set in Natlan, Obsidian Codex is Mualani's best option in the game. Its 2-pc set will give her a 15% DMG bonus while she's in the Nightsoul's Blessing state. Furthermore, she gets a 40% CRIT Rate after consuming a Nightsoul point.

Prioritize the following stats for the best Mualani build in Genshin Impact:

Sands HP% Goblet Hydro DMG Bonus Circlet CRIT Rate or CRIT DMG Sub-stats CRIT Rate/DMG, HP%, Elemental Mastery

2) Marechaussee Hunter

Marechausee Hunter (Image via HoYoverse)

In teams with Furina, Marechaussee Hunter is a very good alternative for Mualani. It increases the user's Normal and Charged Attack DMG by 15% and provides up to 36% CRIT Rate, making it only slightly less effective than Obsidian Codex.

Here are the stats you must prioritize:

Sands HP% Goblet Hydro DMG Bonus Circlet CRIT Rate or CRIT DMG Sub-stats CRIT Rate/DMG, HP%, Elemental Mastery

3) Heart of Depth

Heart of Depth (Image via HoYoverse)

Heart of Depth is another great artifact for Mualani. It provides a 15% Hydro DMG bonus and buffs the Normal and Charged Attack DMG by 30%. You can go with this option if you don't have the first two sets.

Focus on these stats while farming the artifacts:

Sands HP% Goblet Hydro DMG Bonus Circlet CRIT Rate or CRIT DMG Sub-stats CRIT Rate/DMG, HP%, Elemental Mastery

Best weapons for Mualani

1) Surf's Up

Surf's Up (Image via HoYoverse)

Surf's Up is a 5-star Catalyst and Mualani's signature weapon in Genshin Impact. It provides a massive 88.2% CRIT DMG bonus from its second stat. The wielder also gets multiple bonuses from the passives, including a Max HP bonus increase and Normal Attack DMG, which works perfectly with Mualani's kit.

2) Tome of the Eternal Flow

Tome of the Eternal Flow (Image via HoYoverse)

Tome of the Eternal Flow is a decent 5-star weapon for Mualani. It also has an 88.2% CRIT DMG bonus, making it a good stat stick. Moreover, the weapon's passive increases the wielder's Max HP, which is a nice bonus for Mualani. However, the rest of the effects are useless to her.

3) The Widsith

The Widsith (Image via HoYoverse)

The Widsith is an amazing 4-star weapon option for Mualani since it provides a good amount of CRIT DMG Bonus along with a few other huge buffs, such as Elemental Mastery, ATK, and Elemental DMG Bonuses. Although the ATK bonus will be useless for her since she scales on HP, the other buffs will still benefit her.

4) Ring of Yaxche

Ring of Yaxche (Image via HoYoverse)

Ring of Yaxche is the best F2P option for Mualani in Genshin Impact. It is a craftable weapon and will luckily be obtainable for free from the new Off We Go to the Nation of Pyro! web event. Ring of Yaxche gives this character a lot of HP% bonus and grants Normal Attack DMG bonus.

5) Mappa Mare

Mappa Mare (Image via HoYoverse)

Mappa Mare is another good F2P alternative for Mualani. This weapon has an Elemental Mastery second stat and its passive increases the wielder's Elemental DMG bonus, which is good for Vaporize reactions.

Mualani talent priority

You can level up Mualani's talents in the following order:

Elemental Skill > Elemental Burst > Normal Attack

Most of Mualani's DMG comes from her Sharky Bites, which is considered a Normal Attack DMG. Since the ability is a part of her Elemental Skill, it is important to level it up first.

Best teams for Mualani

Mualani, Zhongli, Nahida, and Xiangling (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are some of the best team comps for Mualani in Genshin Impact:

Mualani + Xiangling + Nahida + Zhongli

Mualani + Furina + Xiangling + Baizhu

Mualani + Dehya + Yelan + Zhongli

Mualani + Thoma + Candace + Kazuha/Sucrose

Xiangling is arguably the best Pyro character to pair with Mualani for consistent Vaporize DMG. You can also use Furina for extra buffs and damage. But her Elemental Skill might interfere with Mualani's Vaporize, making the pairing a little inconsistent.

