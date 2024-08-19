Genshin Impact Off We Go to the Nation of Pyro! web event guide

Genshin Impact has released a new web event titled "Off We Go to the Nation of Pyro!" During the event, one can log into the event page to "Cheer" for Sacred Flame Pilgrimage before checking out the landscapes of Natlan and learning more about the local stories. Once the total Cheer value reaches the set milestones, all the players who participated in the event will receive three Natlan weapons.

Travelers can also check out the version 5.0 preview to earn additional Primogem rewards. Read on to find out more details about the new Genshin Impact Off We Go to the Nation of Pyro! web event.

Genshin Impact Off We Go to the Nation of Pyro! web event: details and other information

Click here to participate in the "Off We Go to the Nation of Pyro!" web event. Note that it will be available only until September 24, 2024, so make sure to get all the rewards in time.

How to play "Off We Go to the Nation of Pyro!"

Players can Cheer to get rewards in this web event (Image via HoYoverse)

Once the event begins, you must log in to the web event and play through the Immersive Showcase to get a chance to cheer for the Sacred Flame Pilgrimage. Lastly, click on the "Cheer Now" button to randomly grant the event one to eight Cheers. It is important to note that each UID can only Cheer once.

After the Cheer value of the event reaches certain milestones, you will receive the following Natlan weapons:

10 million Cheers : Footprint of the Rainbow (Polearm)

: Footprint of the Rainbow (Polearm) 20 million Cheers : Ring of Yaxche (Catalyst)

: Ring of Yaxche (Catalyst) 30 million Cheers: Earth Shaker (Claymore) + Weapon Ascension Materials bundle

The Weapon Ascension Materials bundle includes the following:

Delirious Decadence of the Sacred Lord x6

Blazing Sacrificial Heart's Terror x3

Axis of the Secret Source x3

Shard of a Shattered Will x3

Ignited Stone x3

Sentry's Wooden Whistle x4

Damaged Mask x2

All the rewards can be claimed from the in-game mailbox after the version 5.0 update.

Check out Version 5.0 Preview for 40 Primogems

Check Version 5.0 Preview for Primogems (Image via HoYoverse)

After Cheering for the Sacred Flame Pilgrimage, you can head to the home page of the web event and check out the Version 5.0 Preview. Go through the entire section to obtain the following rewards:

Primogem x40

Hero's Wit x5

Don't forget to share the "Off We Go to the Nation of Pyro!" web event page to claim an additional reward of 20,000 Mora.

