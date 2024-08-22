Footprint of the Rainbow in Genshin Impact: Stats, materials, and best characters

The Footprint of the Rainbow is a craftable 4-star polearm introduced in Genshin Impact with the release of version 5.0. The weapon offers a balance between its fairly high Base ATK and a good amount of DEF as the secondary stat. For the few DEF scalers that do exist in the game, this weapon can prove to be a great free-to-play option, even though there aren't many of them currently in the game.

This article will cover all the necessary details regarding the Footprint of the Rainbow weapon, including its stats, materials, how to get it, and the best characters for this weapon.

Note: Some of the information about the weapon's ascension materials is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Footprint of the Rainbow in Genshin Impact: Essential details

Stats and skills

Officially released stats and the passive effect of the Footprint of the Rainbow weapon (Image via HoYoverse)

The Footprint of the Rainbow is one of the five new forgeable 4-star weapons introduced in version 5.0 of Genshin Impact. At maximum Level 90, the following are the weapon's stats and passive effect:

Base ATK: 510

510 Secondary Stat: 51.7% DEF

51.7% DEF Passive Effect at refinement 1/2/3/4/5: Using an Elemental Skill increases DEF by 16/20/24/28/32% for 15s

The weapon has an average Base ATK at max level, with a good amount of DEF as the secondary stat. It will be easy to activate the weapon's passive because all that is needed is for the character to equip it to perform their Elemental Skill during a rotation.

Weapon Ascension materials

Materials required for ascending the weapon (Image via HoYoverse)

The following is a list of all the items needed to ascend the Footprint of the Rainbow to Level 90:

Delirious Decadence of the Sacred Lord x 3

Delirious Desolution of the Sacred Lord x 9

Delirious Demeanor of the Sacred Lord x 9

Delirious Divinity of the Sacred Lord x 4

Axis of the Secret Source x 15

Sheath of the Secret Source x 18

Heart of the Secret Source x 27

Sentry's Wooden Whistle x 10

Warrior's Metal Whistle x 15

Saurian-Crowned Warrior's Golden Whistle x 18

Mora x 150,000

The Sacred Lord weapon materials are Weapon Ascension materials that can be obtained by completing the Ancient Watchtower domain challenge in Natlan on Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday. Other than that, the Secret Source weapon materials can be farmed by defeating the Secret Source Automaton: Hunter-Seeker, and the Whistles are dropped by the Sauroform Tribal Warriors in Natlan.

How to get the Footprint of the Rainbow

The Footprint of the Rainbow is a craftable 4-star polearm. To craft the weapon, you will need the blueprint of it, which can be purchased from Arlom, the blacksmith in Natlan. Once you have the blueprint, you can visit a blacksmith to craft this polearm:

Borderland Polearm Billet

Condessence Crystal x 50

White Iron Chunk x 50

Mora x 500

The Borderland Polearm Billet is a weapon-forging material that has a probability of being dropped after defeating the weekly Trounce Domains of Natlan. Using a Midlander or Northlander Polearm Billet and combining it with two Dream Solvents is another method of obtaining this material.

You can also obtain the weapon and its Refinement Rank 1 Ascension materials by playing the Off we go to the Nation of Pyro! web event.

Best characters for the Footprint of the Rainbow

Yun Jin and Kachina are the two characters that are best suited for this weapon (Image via HoYoverse)

As of now, there are only two DEF scaling polearm users in Genshin Impact: Yun Jin and Kachina. Fortunately, both characters can fully utilize the weapon's stats and passive effects. Yun Jin provides a respectable amount of Normal Attack DMG bonus, which scales off her own DEF. However, Kachina's damage from both her Burst and Elemental Skill increases with her DEF. Given that both characters can easily trigger the weapon's passive and much appreciate the greater DEF boost it gives, it might prove beneficial to invest in further refinements of the weapon.

